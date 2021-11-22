Frankie Bridge Will Have Subtle Sign If She’s Angry At I’m A Celeb Campmates

22 November 2021, 15:14

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Frankie Bridge has spilled the one way viewers will be able to tell if she’s angry at her fellow I’m A Celeb contestants.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tensions can often run high in I’m A Celebrity as the contestants become colder and hungrier as the series goes on.

This year the line-up includes TV presenter Richard Madeley, producer Naughty Boy, ex Strictly judge Arlene Phillips, football star David Ginola and Olympian Matty Lee.

I’m A Celeb Fans Are Saying The Same Thing About This Year’s Line-Up

The Saturdays’ Frankie Bridge has also entered the show to battle it out for the title of King or Queen of the castle.

Frankie Bridge is taking on I'm A Celeb
Frankie Bridge is taking on I'm A Celeb. Picture: Frankie Bridge/Instagram
Frankie Bridge is following in husband Wayne's footsteps
Frankie Bridge is following in husband Wayne's footsteps. Picture: ITV

As viewers stay glued to the contestants’ challenging conditions and tasks for the next three weeks, tensions will no doubt boil over at some point for the castmates and Frankie has revealed how fans of the show will spot when she’s had enough.

The former pop star told the tabloids she has a habit of flaring her nostrils when she’s angry.

"Confrontation-wise, I'm not confrontational at all, I hate it. I think Loose Women will have helped in that I enjoy listening to other people's opinions - whether I agree with them or not.

"I think it will help in that I'm used to some stronger opinions and stronger personalities than mine in camp.

Frankie Bridge is leaving behind husband Wayne and their two sons to take on the castle
Frankie Bridge is leaving behind husband Wayne and their two sons to take on the castle. Picture: Frankie Bridge/Instagram

"There's one thing being on an hour's show with women you know and love and have known for ages, to being in a situation where everyone is tired, homesick and hungry. It's so hard to know what your patience is going to be like.

"Everyone says I flare my nostrils [when I'm angry] and they keep saying 'I can't wait to see your nostrils flare on ITV'."

Frankie decided to head into the castle after seeing the success her husband Wayne Bridge had in the jungle in 2016, when the show was in its original home in the Australian Outback.

