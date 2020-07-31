Ellen DeGeneres Pens Letter To Staff Amid Workplace Mistreatment Allegations

31 July 2020, 06:55

Ellen DeGeneres addressed workplace allegations in letter
Ellen DeGeneres addressed workplace allegations in letter. Picture: Getty

The host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show addressed allegations that she was mistreating her staff, saying that there will be "change".

Ellen DeGeneres has come under fire from many of the staff on her talkshow, The Ellen DeGeneres, after ex-employees slammed the Finding Nemo star for mistreating them.

In an article from BuzzFeed, several employees claimed that DeGeneres created a toxic workplace, with one saying she left her job because she was fed up about comments over her race.

Ellen then penned a lengthy letter, which was obtained by Deadline, where she seemingly takes responsibility for the wrongdoings, and claims that there will be a change on the show going forward.

"On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness — no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect," said Ellen.

"Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case.

"My name is on the show and everything we do and I take responsibility for that. Alongside Warner Bros, we immediately began an internal investigation and we are taking steps, together, to correct the issues," continued the talkshow host.

Ellen DeGeneres promised change to her staff
Ellen DeGeneres promised change to her staff. Picture: Getty

This comes after several ex-employees spoke out about how they were treated whilst working on the show. Some claim they were fired after taking medical leave or bereavement days to attend family funerals.

Other staff on The Ellen DeGeneres Show were apparently ordered by their managers not to speak to Ellen directly if they saw her.

However, most of the staff blamed executive producers and other senior managers for the toxicity, as opposed to Ellen, herself, but still stated that she needed to take responsibility.

Ellen continued to say "I'm also learning that people who work with me and for me are speaking on my behalf and misrepresenting who I am and that has to stop."

While Warner Bros. is yet to confirm the fate of its staff, it's rumoured that one of the show's executive producers, Ed Glavin - who was the focus of many of the more serious allegations - is going to be relieved of his job.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip

Read Ellen's full letter to her staff:

Hey everybody — it's Ellen. On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness — no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect. Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it's the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show.

I could not have the success I've had without all of your contributions. My name is on the show and everything we do and I take responsibility for that. Alongside Warner Bros, we immediately began an internal investigation and we are taking steps, together, to correct the issues. As we've grown exponentially, I've not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I'd want them done. Clearly some didn't. That will now change and I'm committed to ensuring this does not happen again.

I'm also learning that people who work with me and for me are speaking on my behalf and misrepresenting who I am and that has to stop. As someone who was judged and nearly lost everything for just being who I am, I truly understand and have deep compassion for those being looked at differently, or treated unfairly, not equal, or — worse — disregarded. To think that any one of you felt that way is awful to me.

It's been way too long, but we're finally having conversations about fairness and justice. We all have to be more mindful about the way our words and actions affect others, and I'm glad the issues at our show were brought to my attention. I promise to do my part in continuing to push myself and everyone around me to learn and grow. It's important to me and to Warner Bros. that everyone who has something to say can speak up and feels safe doing so.

I am so proud of the work we do and the fun and joy we all help put out in the world. I want everyone at home to love our show and I want everyone who makes it to love working on it. Again, I'm so sorry to anyone who didn't have that experience. If not for COVID, I'd have done this in person, and I can't wait to be back on our stage and see you all then.

Stay safe and healthy.

Love,

Ellen

More News

See more More News

A number of stars have been rumoured to be joining I'm A Celeb 2020

I’m A Celebrity 2020 Line-Up: Rumoured And Confirmed Cast Revealed

Zayn Malik's fans were freaking out over the adorable baby snaps

Zayn Malik’s Grandad Shares Adorable Baby Photos Of The Star

Harry Styles took fans behind the scenes of 'Watermelon Sugar'

Harry Styles Takes Fans Behind The Scenes Of Watermelon Sugar Music Video And Every Moment Is Gif-Worthy
Dan Osborne could be appearing on I'm A Celeb 2020.

Dan Osborne Tipped For I’m A Celeb 2020 Cast

TV & Film

Bryce Hall is a TikTok star like his girlfriend.

Addison Rae’s Boyfriend Bryce Hall: Age, Net Worth & TikTok Revealed

James Arthur has been writing music for his new album over the last 'couple of months'.

James Arthur Reveals Next Album Is On The Way And Says Fans Will Be ‘Surprised’ By New Sound

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
RAYE spoke about the story behind 'Natalie Don't'

WATCH: RAYE Teases A "Big News Story" After Boyfriend Left Her For Her Friend

Shows & Presenters