Dr Alex Signs Up To Celebrity Dating App After Split From Girlfriend Ellie Hecht

10 March 2022, 11:34

Dr Alex George is moving on from his split from girlfriend Ellie
Dr Alex George is moving on from his split from girlfriend Ellie. Picture: Getty
Dr Alex is moving on from his split from Ellie Hecht and has signed up to a celebrity dating app.

Love Island 2018 star Dr Alex George has signed up to dating app Raya after being dumped by girlfriend Ellie Hecht when it emerged he’d been unfaithful.

Dr Alex split from Ellie last month after a year of dating, following claims he ‘sent sexts to a number of other women during their relationship’.

The reality star asked his fans ‘not to judge’ after the claims emerged.

Dr Alex has signed up to a dating app
Dr Alex has signed up to a dating app. Picture: Getty

He now is reportedly heading straight back on the dating scene according to the tabloids, with a source saying: “Alex wanted to get straight back into the dating game and has got a profile on Raya.

“He is using a selfie he took in his car as his lead profile picture and he describes himself as a campaigner. Alex also chose New Light by John Mayer as his song.”

When it emerged Dr Alex and Ellie had split in February, it was reported he ‘cheated on her very early on in their relationship but she chose to forgive him and move on.’ However, a woman he was texting apparently got in touch with Ellie and shared their conversations with her.

Alex George is moving on from his rumoured cheating scandal
Alex George is moving on from his rumoured cheating scandal. Picture: Getty

When the reports emerged, he wrote to his two million followers on Instagram: “It’s wise not to judge situations that you do not understand. Just a Sunday thought.”

Ellie also spoke out on Instagram Stories, writing: “This has been a very difficult time for me so I really do value all the kind messages, however I’d appreciate if you could respect my privacy at this time as well.”

In more positive news, Dr Alex has announced he's heading back to university to get a Master's degree in Public Mental Health at King's College, telling his followers: "Improving the mental health and wellbeing in this country will be a lifelong mission for me. Learning is also very much lifelong, I want to add to my knowledge and develop so that I can do my very best for you all."

