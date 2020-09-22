Chris Hughes And Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson Dreamed Of Having ‘Three Or Four Babies’ Together Before Split

Chris Hughes and Jesy Nelson split earlier this year. Picture: PA images

Chris Hughes and Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson dreamed of having ‘three or four babies’ together before they split, it’s been revealed.

Chris Hughes has been opening up about how he planned to start a family with his ex-girlfriend, Little Mix's Jesy Nelson, before they split.

The Love Island star was appearing on his new BBC documentary, Me, My Brother and Our Balls, when he made the revelation.

Chris Hughes has opened up about his fertility fears for a new BBC documentary. Picture: instagram

In one scene, Chris can be seen phoning his ex-girlfriend after being told by doctors that the quality of his sperm had improved.

He told her: “I've just got to tell her the good news. It's been a worry for us both, so.

“Oh Jessica, I have a lot of sperm and they're very, very active. I'm really happy.”

Jesy replied: “Yay, so we can have lots of babies?”.

Chris added: “I think we can probably have three or four.”

However, five months later, the pair are no longer together.

Jesy is now in a relationship with actor Sean Sagar and Chris is reportedly dating an Instagram model.

Chris revealed during a recent interview that he was initially left 'heartbroken' by the split but insisted he was now feeling 'good as gold'.

He told Vicky Pattinson on her podcast: "I don’t think I’ve ever felt heartbroken or anything. And then a couple of weeks down the line, you start thinking about it less and less. And the next thing, you’re good as gold.”

