Chris Hughes reveals marriage and baby plans with JoJo Siwa

“I’m obsessed with her. I’d do anything for her.”

While three months ago a relationship between Love Island's Chris Hughes and Dance Moms' JoJo Siwa seemed unfathomable, the power of reality TV has now made them one of the most well-known couples globally.

After meeting on Celebrity Big Brother and starting off as "platonic soulmates", JoJo and Chris have developed into a full on "transatlantic" romance. JoJo said her cheeks had been aching from how much smiling she'd been doing when she confirmed that the relationship had transcended friendship in June.

Chris, 32, and JoJo, 22, have had no qualms about sharing their relationship on social media, even when it causes backlash, but now Chris has spoken openly about their romance and even revealed plans to marry the Dancing With The Stars celeb.

JoJo and Chris cuddle up . Picture: Instagram

Speaking to Fabulous magazine, Chris said: "I’d love to marry her. I’d be lying if I didn’t tell you I run through scenarios of our wedding day.

"We’d have a proper English wedding and I can imagine her in a full wedding dress."

He went on to say: "We both want kids. We come from loving families. My mum loves her. She’s my best friend. I love that she’s the person I have to do nothing with and still have the best time. That’s everything to me."

Despite weddings and kids being on his mind, he explained that he and JoJo haven't yet discussed plans to live together in the future, even though she's based out in Los Angeles, America and he has a home in the Cotswolds, England.

But he said he’s willing "to jump on planes" to see his love, adding: "I’m obsessed with her. I’d do anything for her."

When the interview came out, JoJo shared a picture from the photoshoot to her 11.3 million followers, saying: "What a man. Obviously beautiful from the outside... but his core is more beautiful than anyone could even begin to imagine.

"This article captures a bit of that. I'm lucky that I get to experience it in full every day."

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes spent some time in Cotswolds, England in June. Picture: Instagram

JoJo and Chris' relationship came together controversially as they met while JoJo was in a relationship with Australian influencer Kath Ebbs.

While the pair insist nothing romantically happened between them until after JoJo and Kath split following her CBB stint, Kath accused the 'Karma' singer of "emotionally cheating".

Despite this, Chris said: "Life has an unexpected way of bringing two people together, and this feels like that.

"We were meant to cross paths… We keep saying to each other it was serendipity. Life handed me a blessing in my lap."

