After his shocking death, Cameron Boyce's co-star, China Anne McClain, teared up reflecting on her friend's life, saying "Cam's not gone".

Cameron Boyce tragically passed away at the age of 20, due to "an ongoing medical condition".

His Descendants co-star, China Anne McClain, recently recorded herself crying over the loss of her friend.

China Anne McClain starred with Cameron Boyce in Descendants. Picture: Getty

China - who also starred with Cameron in Grown Ups - posted several videos to her 4.6m Instagram followers, saying "Seeing the headlines was just too hard.

"I don't really believe that this is actually happening and my mind is just shut down at this point," continued the actress. "And I'm feeling numb and empty, while going through the emotions."

She went on to share her condolences to Cameron's family, "Mr. Vic, Mrs. Libby and Maya". Continuing, she said "You guys lost something that the rest of us didn’t lose. You guys lost a son, a brother, and I lost, my best friend…

"My closest friend, my longest friend. I will never again have a friend like Cameron."

China Anne McClain cried, as she wished her friend farewell. Picture: Getty

In the video, China can be seen wearing Cameron's hat, which she said she was happy she didn't return to him, as she believes "God left it for [her], and He knew it was going to mean so much more than just being Cam’s hat."

Cameron Boyce - who also appeared in Disney Channel's Jessie - passed away in July 2018 after having a seizure in his sleep.

"We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother," said a spokesperson to ABC News.