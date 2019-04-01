Channing Tatum Describes Relationship With Jessie J As ‘Magic’ After Celebrating Her Birthday With Heartfelt Post

Channing Tatum described his time with Jessie J as 'magic'. Picture: Getty

Channing Tatum and Jessie J have proved they’re clearly besotted with one another, with the Magic Mike star describing their new relationship as “magic”.

Channing Tatum and Jessie J surprised everyone when news of their romance first emerged last year, but months later the couple have proved they’re serious about one another and haven’t stopped flaunting their feelings on social media.

In the run up to Jessie's birthday last week, Channing spent the week with his new love after jetting to the UK for some quality time together and upon his return it was clear the actor is head over heels in love for the pop star.

Channing Tatum posted this picture of Jessie J on her birthday. Picture: Channing Tatum/Instagram

Sharing a stunning black and white photo of a beach, Channing wrote to his 17.1 million followers on Instagram: “Man this last week was magic.”

Channing’s reflective post came after he shared an emotional birthday post dedicated to Jessie, writing alongside a photo of his girlfriend: “Wishing you the happiest day filled with all the love and all the light. You came into this world on this day and lit it on fire.

“You have blessed our eyes, our ears, our hearts and our lives. So thank you for just being you. You are so very special. Happy birthday Baby.”

The couple have been together for around five months, after Channing and ex-wife Jenna Dewan announced their separation in April 2018.

