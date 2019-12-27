Caroline Flack Could Lose The Surjury Presenting Job After Assault Charges

Caroline Flack could lose a presenting job following assault charges. Picture: Caroline Flack/Instagram

Channel 4 are reportedly not keen to work with Caroline or air the new show following recent personal troubles.

Caroline Flack could potentially lose her presenting role on a new and controversial Channel 4 show, The Surjury.

Following the 40-year-old’s recent assault charges on boyfriend Lewis Burton, which she pleaded not guilty to, Channel 4 are reportedly worried about keeping Caroline on board.

A source told the tabloids: “Caroline's looming court case and the bad publicity surrounding her has left a dark cloud over the show.”

Caroline Flack Denies Assaulting Boyfriend Lewis Burton

Caroline Flack stepped down from Love Island. Picture: PA

However, there’s even talks if the show will go ahead at all due to its nature as well.

They continued: “It's a devastating blow for her as it was a huge break into the mainstream.

"There have been ongoing discussions and some people on the production team have admitted they don't think it'll ever air.”

Laura Whitmore will be taking over from Caroline on Love Island. Picture: PA

Caroline stepped down from Love Island following the incident as she admitted she didn’t want to “distract from the show”.

Laura Whitmore, a close friend of Caroline’s, has been confirmed to take over on Winter Love Island in January 2020.