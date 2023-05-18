Billie Eilish And Jesse Rutherford Have Split After Seven Months

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford have broken up after less than a year of dating.

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford looked smitten throughout their seven-month relationship, with him supporting the actress at her 21st birthday party in December and joining her for multiple red carpet appearances.

On 17th May Billie’s reps confirmed she and Jesse have broken up, insisting their split was amicable and that they ‘remain good friends’.

They were last seen together at Coachella and on April 11th she included her beau in an Instagram Easter round-up.

In November just weeks after they were first seen kissing, Billie opened up on their relationship to Vanity Fair, publicly speaking about Jesse for the first time.

She said: “Yeah, I do [have a boyfriend now]. And it’s really cool, and I’m really excited, and I’m really happy about it. I managed to get my way to a point in my life where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f*cking f*cker alive, but pulled his ass.

“Are you kidding me? Can we just—round of applause for me? Thank you. Jesse Rutherford, everyone! I pulled his ass—all me! I did that shit. I locked that motherf*cker down.”

The couple went public with their relationship in October 2022 when they were seen holding hands at Horror Nights, a Halloween event in LA.

Around the same time, they were pictured on a cosy dinner date, with TMZ reporting there was some PDA going on.

Billie and Jesse are thought to have known each other for years, with fans uncovering photos of them from way back in 2017.

