Beyoncé Shows Support For Lizzo Amid Lawsuit Controversy

Beyoncé showed support for Lizzo at her 'Renaissance' concert. Picture: Getty

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Capital FM

Beyoncé gave a shout out to Lizzo at her recent ‘Renaissance’ concert.

Beyoncé shouted out Lizzo’s name during ‘Break My Soul’ on Monday, weeks after the lawsuit against the ‘Rumors’ singer by her former dancers emerged.

Lizzo is being accused of sexual harassment, weight-shaming and creating a hostile work environment in allegations made by dancers who used to work with her..

In light of the claims, Beyoncé showed support for her fellow musician this week while performing in Atlanta.

“Lizzo! I love you, Lizzo!” She said on stage.

Beyoncé unveils Renaissance vinyl art

Beyoncé gave a shoutout to Lizzo on the 'Renaissance' tour. Picture: Getty

Lizzo was accused of 'creating a hostile work environment'. Picture: Getty

Beyoncé’s sign of support comes weeks after she appeared to remove the star’s name from her usual segment, where she lists iconic performers during ‘Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)’, just as the allegations against Lizzo emerged.

As well as Lizzo, her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc and Shirlene Quigley, the singer’s dance captain, are listed as defendants.

After the claims surfaced earlier this month, Lizzo responded with a statement on Instagram.

She said:

These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticised. Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed. These sensationalised stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behaviour on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional. As an artist, I have always been very passionate about what I do. I take my music and my performances seriously because at the end of the day I only want to put out the best art than represents me and my fans. With passion comes hard work and high standards. Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it’s never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren’t valued as an important part of the team. I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days. I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not. There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticise or terminate an employee because of their weight. I’m hurt but I will not let the good work I’ve done in the world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this difficult time. - Lizzo

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.