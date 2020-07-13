Celebrity Prayer Candles Are Now A Thing & You Can Buy A Harry Styles One

You can now buy celebrity prayer candles with different stars on them, from Harry Styles and Adele to Paul Mescal and Ariana Grande.

Celebrity prayer candles are the newest craze online and people are obsessed!

The candles are available with a number of stars’ faces on them and we can’t get enough.

Including Harry Styles, Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Adele, John Boyega and Normal People’s Paul Mescal, they’ve really thought of everything.

Here’s how you can get your hands on one and how much they are.

Where can I buy celebrity prayer candles?

They’re available to buy on mysaintedaunt.com and have hundreds of celeb versions available.

Each candle costs £16 and you can even make your own custom one for £30.

They even have cushions, wall art and notebooks available - meaning you can cover your room in all-things-Harry!

Other stars available are BTS, Cardi B, Tiger King’s Joe Exotic, Ru Paul, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Rihanna.

