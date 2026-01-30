Catherine O'Hara has died age 71

30 January 2026, 18:46 | Updated: 30 January 2026, 20:31

Catherine O'Hara has died aged 71
Catherine O'Hara has died aged 71. Picture: Getty
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Catherine O'Hara, who is best known for her work in Home Alone, Beetlejuice and Schitt's Creek, has passed away.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Legendary actress Catherine O'Hara has passed away at the age of 71.

On Friday 30th January, TMZ reported that the Emmy Award winning star had died. The news was later confirmed by Deadline who reported that Catherine died in her home in LA after a "brief illness".

In the wake of the heartbreaking news, tributes to Catherine O'Hara, who is best known for her work in films like Home Alone and series like Schitt's Creek, have flooded social media.

Catherine O'Hara with Annie Murphy in Schitt's Creek
Catherine O'Hara with Annie Murphy in Schitt's Creek. Picture: Alamy

Iconic doesn't even begin to describe Catherine O'Hara's career as an actress. Over the course of 50 years, she won over the hearts of millions with her unforgettable performances.

Catherine first rose to fame playing Marna Wallbacker in the Canadian sitcom Coming Up Rosie in the 1970s. She then went on to have an extensive film career in classic films like Tim Burton's Beetlejuice (1988) as well as Home Alone (1990) and Home Alone 2 (1992).

In 2024, Catherine also reprised the role of Delia Deetz in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

In more recent years, Catherine had become a mainstay on television thanks to her portrayal of the incomparable Moira Rose in Schitt's Creek. She played Gail Lynden in The Last of Us season 2, and was just about to return to filming of season 2 of The Studio.

She'd recently just picked up Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for her performance on the show.

Catherine O'Hara in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Catherine O'Hara in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Picture: Alamy

Catherine is survived by her husband, production designer, Bo Welch and her two children.

Our thoughts go out to Catherine O'Hara's friends and family at this time. Rest in peace.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Is Lady Danbury leaving Bridgerton?

Is Lady Danbury leaving Bridgerton? Showrunner confirms her future

TV & Film

Why Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley are missing from Bridgerton season 4 part 1

Bridgerton boss explains why Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley aren't in part 1

TV & Film

Everything you need to know about the American bombshells on Love Island All Stars 2026

Meet Love Island All Stars' American bombshells - Kyra, Sher, Imani, Carrington, Zac & Yamen

Love Island

An inside look at Scott and Imani's date on Love Island USA

Love Island All Stars' Scott van-der-Sluis and Imani Wheeler's dating history explained

Love Island

Harry Styles Together Together Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, cities, setlist and more

Harry Styles Together Together Tour ticket prices, presale codes, dates, cities, setlist and more

Harry Styles Together Together tour ticket prices revealed

Harry Styles Together Together tour ticket prices revealed

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles reveals new dress code for his Together, Together Tour

EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles reveals new dress code for his Together Together Tour

Exclusive
Harry Styles reveals inspiration behind new album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.

EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles reveals inspiration behind new album 'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.'

Exclusive
Duffer brothers say they have not filmed multiple endings for Stranger Things 5

Stranger Things' Duffer brothers say they have not filmed multiple endings

Audrey Hobert is January’s Capital Buzz Artist

Audrey Hobert is January’s Capital Buzz Artist

Exclusive
Kylie Minogue spills on Met Gala after party with Jonathan Bailey and Andrew Scott

Kylie Minogue spills on "wild" Met Gala interaction with Jonathan Bailey and Andrew Scott

Exclusive
I'm A Celeb winner Angry Ginge reveals One Direction star slid into his DMs after the final

I'm A Celeb winner Angry Ginge reveals One Direction star slid into his DMs after the final

TV & Film

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits