Who is Cat Burns' girlfriend? Picture: Instagram

By Lily Bell

Who is Cat Burns' girlfriend? Here's everything we know about her, including details of the song that is written about her in Cat's new album.

From taking over the music scene with her new album 'How To Be Human' to capturing the nation's heart on a The Celebrity Traitors on The Celebrity Traitors, fans are dying to know one thing... what’s Cat’s relationship status?

The London singer made her way onto the music scene in 2017 at just 17 years old after going viral. Since the release of her first song 'Fallen Out of Love', she has gone on to produce a collection of hits and her brand new album'How To Be Human is releasing on 31st October.

But when she’s not in the studio, who is the special someone that has captured her attention enough to inspire an entire song?

Singer Cat Burns is dating influencer make-up artist Sarah New. Picture: Instagram

Who is Cat Burns' girlfriend?

Cat Burns is currently dating influencer and make-up artist Sarah New, who has an impressive 830k Instagram followers.

Before Cat hard-launched their relationship online, she teased her relationship in a TikTok video in which she can be seen trying to drag someone into the camera frame.

She wrote over it: “Live footage of me trying to promote this song while trying to keep my private life private lol.”

Fans quickly clocked on that it was Sarah, one commented: "*Cough*SARAH NEW*cough*"

Whilst another jokingly commented: "If that isn't Sarah New I'll eat my shoes."

Now the pair are Instagram official, they have enjoyed showing off their relationship from romantic holidays to festival dates.

Cat Burns has previously opened up about her journey with her sexuality. Picture: Instagram

In Cat's new album there's a song named 'Lavender' in which she gushes about the new woman in her life. She writes: I feel brighter / Life feels lighter / If you'd have told me months ago I'd call you a liar / I feel brighter / Life feels lighter / Now I can't imagine my life without her.

Cat refers to her new relationship as a source of calm, comfort, and healing, similar to how lavender is used to relax and soothe. She wrote: “I’ve been sleeping better / Doctors say have it every day / Sure my mind feels lighter / Cause this headache’s gone away.”

Cat identifies as a lesbian and has been open about her journey with her sexuality.

She first came out as bisexual before realising that the term 'queer' worked better for her. Then, in a 2024 interview with MTV UK, Cat spoke about accepting the 'lesbian' label after experiencing struggles when using the word.

"Until I kind of unpacked that within myself and I was like, 'But you are one,'" Cat said. "I think the Black queer experience is slightly different in coming into yourself and being able to to label yourself so I think it just took me a minute to really truly accept that, and then be able to say it."

In an interview with Attitude, Cat revealed that TikTok was a key factor in helping her understand her sexuality. "It was the beginning of lockdown, and I was on TikTok, which liked to do a thing back then where it would… tell you you’re gay," she said. "It would show random videos, and if you interact with it, they’re like, 'Oh — it seems like you like this stuff…' I got fed a lot of videos and was like, 'This makes sense.'"

