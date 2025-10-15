Who is Cat Burns? Singer opens up about her career, being neurodivergent and her sexuality

Cat Burns is a singer and songwriter from London. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

London singer Cat Burns is taking over the charts and our TV screens but what do we need to know about her? Here's a closer look at the singer from her most popular song to her autism diagnosis.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Cat Burns is currently taking over the music scene with her new album 'How To Be Human' as well as our TV screens as she takes on the role of a traitor on The Celebrity Traitors.

But as her profile propels into the showbiz spotlight, many new fans are beginning to take a closer look at the singer/songwriter and exactly who she is.

Cat released her first song in 2017 and has since gone on to have a collection of top hits. She's also become a brilliant advocate for neurodiversity, often opening up about her own ADHD and autism diagnosis.

Cat Burns's music went viral on TikTok before she hit the charts. Picture: Getty

Who is Cat Burns?

Age: 25

From: London

Instagram: @catburns

Cat Burns is best known for her music, being both a singer and songwriter.

From Streatham in South London, her talent was recognised early as she attended the well-known BRIT school as a teenager. And like most singers these days, her popularity grew thanks to her covers and original music on TikTok.

What are Cat Burns's songs and albums?

Cat released her first single in 2017 called 'Fallen Out of Love'. However, it was her tune 'Go' that brought her big success. It first went viral on TikTok in 2020 before becoming a chart hit in 2022.

Other songs from Cat include:

'End Game'

'Anxiety'

'Ghosting'

'We're Not Kids Anymore'

'Perfect'

Cat's albums are:

Adolescent (2016)

Naive (2019)

Emotionally Unavailable (2022)

Early Twenties (2024)

How To Be Human (2025)

What has Cat Burns said about being neurodivergent?

Opening up about her diagnosis on The Celebrity Traitors, Cat has been diagnosed with ADHD and ASD - autism spectrum disorder.

Learning about her disorders in 2021 and 2023, she said it was relief to understand herself on a better level.

Has Cat Burns talked about her sexuality and who is she dating?

Cat identifies as a lesbian and has been open about her journey with her sexuality.

She first came out as bisexual before realising that the term 'queer' worked better for her. Then, in a 2024 interview with MTV UK, Cat spoke about accepting the 'lesbian' label after experiencing struggles when using the word.

"Until I kind of unpacked that within myself and I was like, 'But you are one,'" Cat said. "I think the Black queer experience is slightly different in coming into yourself and being able to to label yourself so I think it just took me a minute to really truly accept that, and then be able to say it."

In an interview with Attitude, Cat revealed that TikTok was a key factor in helping her understand her sexuality. "It was the beginning of lockdown, and I was on TikTok, which liked to do a thing back then where it would… tell you you’re gay," she said. "It would show random videos, and if you interact with it, they’re like, 'Oh — it seems like you like this stuff…' I got fed a lot of videos and was like, 'This makes sense.'"

Cat was currently believed to dating girlfriend Jodie Rockett, who she wrote song 'Jodie' about. However, it's not been confirmed if they're currently still together or if they've split.

Read more TV news: