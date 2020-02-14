Caroline Flack Returns To Social Media Whilst Awaiting Trial For Allegedly Assaulting Her Boyfriend Lewis Burton

Caroline Flack made her return to Instagram, sharing pictures with her dog. Picture: PA

Caroline Flack has been taking a break from social media lately after she was advised to keep a low profile, following her arrest for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, Lewis Burton.

Caroline Flack has returned to social media for the first time since announcing on her Instagram story that she ‘will speak’ on January 30.

Initially penning: “I’m going to speak today… mine and my families life is no longer up for entertainment or gossip,” the former Love Island host failed to follow through with her claims - and instead, went back to being silent on the app.

However, she has now taken to Instagram to share a collage of pictures with her dog, captioning it with a heart emoji.

This comes after her boyfriend, Lewis Burton, reached out to her on social media through her friend’s post.

Caroline Flack shared a picture on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Caroline’s good friend, Mollie Grosberg, shared a video of the pair rock climbing and it wasn’t long before Lewis commented on it, writing: "Your both useless [heart emoji] [sic],” before swiftly deleting it.

It is thought he deleted the comment as the pair are not permitted to have contact due to the 40-year-old presenter being on conditional bail for allegedly assaulting Lewis back in December.

Speaking after her last court appearance, she released a statement, writing: "Thankfully I know a lot of you will not believe all that you have heard and read following today's court hearing... thank you for your continued support and love...

"It's going to be a relief when I am able to give my side of the story, when I'm allowed to.”

Caroline Flack took a break from social media following her assault charge. Picture: Instagram

Caroline, who decided to step down as the host for the winter Love Island series, had since taken a break from the online world and shared a post on Christmas Eve, writing: “Been advised not to go on social media… but I wanted to say happy Christmas to everyone who has been so incredibly kind to me this year…

“This kind of scrutiny and speculation is a lot to take on for one person to take on their own… I’m a human being at the end of the day and I’m not going to be silenced when I have a story to tell and a life to keep going with…

“I’m taking some time out to get feeling better and learn some lessons from situations I’ve got myself into. I have nothing but love to give and best wishes for everyone.”

Caroline's trial will be on March 4.

