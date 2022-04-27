Caroline Flack’s Family Announce ‘Flackstock’ Festival To Celebrate Her Life

27 April 2022, 13:41

Flackstock is a summer festival which will celebrate Caroline Flack and raise funds for mental health charities
Flackstock is a summer festival which will celebrate Caroline Flack and raise funds for mental health charities. Picture: @flackstock/Instagram/Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

A comedy, dance and music festival called ‘Flackstock’ will take place this summer to honour Caroline Flack.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Caroline Flack’s family and friends have announced a new event called Flackstock to celebrate the late presenter’s life.

The comedy, dance and music event, which is a one-day festival, will take place on July 25 on the grounds of Englefield House, Pangbourne, Berkshire.

The Met Gala 2022: 'Gilded Glamour' Theme Explained

The festival will also raise funds for four mental health charities which were close to Caroline’s heart; Choose Love, Mind, Samaritans and Charlie Waller Trust.

The star-studded event will see celebrity appearances on the day including Professor Green, Dermot O'Leary, Kirsty Gallacher, Paddy McGuinness, Joel Dommett, Noel Fielding and June Sarpong.

Flackstock festival will raise funds for four mental health charities close to Caroline Flack's heart
Flackstock festival will raise funds for four mental health charities close to Caroline Flack's heart. Picture: Alamy

Pop stars Natalie Imbruglia, Louise Redknapp and Fleur East are amongst the first acts to be announced for the festival.

The Flackstock committee is comprised of Caroline's mother Christine and her sister Jody, as well as her close friends Dawn O'Porter, Natalie Pinkham, Anna Blue, Sarah Tyekiff and Leigh and Jill Francis.

Speaking about Flackstock, Caroline’s mother Christine said: “My Caroline was never more herself or happier than at a music festival with her sister and her friends.

“Flackstock is the wonderful idea of those who knew her best and the perfect way to remember her singing, dancing and most of all laughing. Not only is Flackstock the most positive way to honour Carrie, but charities that she loved will benefit from the proceeds.”

Flackstock festival will celebrate Caroline Flack's life
Flackstock festival will celebrate Caroline Flack's life. Picture: @flackstock/Instagram
The tribute festival to Caroline Flack will honour the late presenter's life
The tribute festival to Caroline Flack will honour the late presenter's life. Picture: Alamy

Christine continued: “A big thank you to everyone involved for all their hard work – to Natalie for the mad idea, Giles Cooper Entertainment and Englefield House who saved the day, Live Nation and to all the brilliant sponsors.

“My family are so proud that so many people who knew Carrie loved her so very much.”

Head of community and events fundraising at Mind, Ian O'Reilly, said: “Every donation that Mind receives through Flackstock will allow us to be there for even more people when they need us. This includes through services like the Mind Infoline, legal line and our online peer support community for adults, Side by Side.

“The money will also enable us to continue to campaign to improve services and provide information and support. We are honoured to be involved and we can't wait for the festival to get started."

Pre-sale tickets for the festival will be available at 10am on April 27 while general tickets will be go on sale at 10am on April 29.

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, contact The Samaritans at samaritans.org or call on 116 123.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

The Kardashians' new show is airing in April - here's when each episode will drop

How Many Episodes Are In The Kardashians & When They Air On Hulu & Disney Plus

Will Heartstopper be getting a second season?

Will There Be Heartstopper Season 2?

TV & Film

Little Mix are live-streaming their 'Confetti' tour

Little Mix Fans Can Watch The Girls' Final ‘Confetti’ Concert

Inside Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's complete relationship timeline

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Mason Disick is said to be taking a break from the public eye by not appearing in family photos

Why Mason Disick No Longer Appears In Kardashian Family Photos

Harry Styles has candidly opened up about his non-private life during One Direction and the inspiration behind 'Harry's House'

Harry Styles Reflects On Lack Of Privacy During One Direction & Feeling ‘Ashamed’ About Sex Life

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Exclusive
Nicola Coughlan is besties with Kim Kardashian

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

Exclusive
Harry Styles has explained his British-American accent

Harry Styles Clears Up His British-American Changing Accent

Exclusive
Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Exclusive
Harry Styles on Capital Breakfast

Harry Styles Warns Sex Scenes In ‘My Policeman’ & ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ ‘Aren’t Safe To Watch With Your Parents’
Exclusive
Capital Breakfast share tribute to Tom Parker

WATCH: Capital Breakfast Share Moving Tribute To Tom Parker

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star