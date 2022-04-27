Caroline Flack’s Family Announce ‘Flackstock’ Festival To Celebrate Her Life

Flackstock is a summer festival which will celebrate Caroline Flack and raise funds for mental health charities. Picture: @flackstock/Instagram/Alamy

By Capital FM

A comedy, dance and music festival called ‘Flackstock’ will take place this summer to honour Caroline Flack.

Caroline Flack’s family and friends have announced a new event called Flackstock to celebrate the late presenter’s life.

The comedy, dance and music event, which is a one-day festival, will take place on July 25 on the grounds of Englefield House, Pangbourne, Berkshire.

The festival will also raise funds for four mental health charities which were close to Caroline’s heart; Choose Love, Mind, Samaritans and Charlie Waller Trust.

The star-studded event will see celebrity appearances on the day including Professor Green, Dermot O'Leary, Kirsty Gallacher, Paddy McGuinness, Joel Dommett, Noel Fielding and June Sarpong.

Flackstock festival will raise funds for four mental health charities close to Caroline Flack's heart. Picture: Alamy

Pop stars Natalie Imbruglia, Louise Redknapp and Fleur East are amongst the first acts to be announced for the festival.

The Flackstock committee is comprised of Caroline's mother Christine and her sister Jody, as well as her close friends Dawn O'Porter, Natalie Pinkham, Anna Blue, Sarah Tyekiff and Leigh and Jill Francis.

Speaking about Flackstock, Caroline’s mother Christine said: “My Caroline was never more herself or happier than at a music festival with her sister and her friends.

“Flackstock is the wonderful idea of those who knew her best and the perfect way to remember her singing, dancing and most of all laughing. Not only is Flackstock the most positive way to honour Carrie, but charities that she loved will benefit from the proceeds.”

Flackstock festival will celebrate Caroline Flack's life. Picture: @flackstock/Instagram

The tribute festival to Caroline Flack will honour the late presenter's life. Picture: Alamy

Christine continued: “A big thank you to everyone involved for all their hard work – to Natalie for the mad idea, Giles Cooper Entertainment and Englefield House who saved the day, Live Nation and to all the brilliant sponsors.

“My family are so proud that so many people who knew Carrie loved her so very much.”

Head of community and events fundraising at Mind, Ian O'Reilly, said: “Every donation that Mind receives through Flackstock will allow us to be there for even more people when they need us. This includes through services like the Mind Infoline, legal line and our online peer support community for adults, Side by Side.

“The money will also enable us to continue to campaign to improve services and provide information and support. We are honoured to be involved and we can't wait for the festival to get started."

Pre-sale tickets for the festival will be available at 10am on April 27 while general tickets will be go on sale at 10am on April 29.

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, contact The Samaritans at samaritans.org or call on 116 123.

