Who was Caroline Flack's boyfriend and where is he now?

10 November 2025, 12:00

Caroline Flack and Lewis Burton smiling together and Lewis pictured posing.
The Disney+ documentary about Caroline Flack discusses her boyfriend. . Picture: Instagram
Who was Caroline Flack's boyfriend? Here's everything you need to know about Lewis Burton and his new relationship with Lottie Tomlinson.

Caroline Flack's closest friends and family have opened up about her boyfriend in a new Disney+ documentary about her life.

The heartbreaking two-part documentary, titled Caroline Flack: Search For The Truth, sees her mother Christine Flack, embark on an heart-wrenching journey to search for the truth about her daughter’s final months.

The beloved TV presenter, best known for her time hosting Love Island, tragically took her life in February 2020, aged 40, following a long battle with her mental health. At the time of her passing, she was facing trial for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, which attracted extensive media scrutiny.

So, who was Caroline Flack's boyfriend and where is he now? Read on to find out all the details.

Watch the trailer for Caroline Flack - Search for the Truth

Who was Caroline Flack's boyfriend?

Caroline started a relationship with model and former tennis player Lewis Burton in June 2019.

In the Disney+ documentary, Caroline's close friend revealed that she was "besotted with him" and that they had planned to moved in together.

In one text message from Caroline to a friend, she wrote: "Lewis is going to move in. New life!"

Despite their romance, Caroline's close friend reflected on the volatile nature of their relationship. She said: "They had a really nice time together, until they didn't."

Caroline pictured at The Brit Awards in 2018.
Caroline and Lewis planned to move in together. . Picture: Alamy

Where is Caroline Flack's boyfriend now?

Following the tragic passing of Caroline in February 2020, Lewis started dating Lottie Tomlinson in the November. The model and influencer is best known for being the younger sister of former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson.

In August 2022, the pair welcomed their first child together, a son named Lucky. Just over a year later, in November 2023, Lewis proposed to Lottie during a trip to Paris. Earlier this year, couple welcomed their second child, a daughter named Flossie.

The former tennis player now runs Twenty3club, a luxury lifestyle and concierge service.

Lewis Burton pictured with his fiancee Lottie Tomlinson.
Lewis Burton is engaged to Lottie Tomlinson. Picture: Instagram

If you are struggling with any of the themes mentioned in this article, in the UK and Ireland, Samaritans can be contacted on freephone 116 123, or email jo@samaritans.org or jo@samaritans.ie.

