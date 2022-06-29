Cara Delevingne Gets Candid About On-Screen Kiss With Selena Gomez In Only Murders In The Building

29 June 2022, 12:29

Cara Delevingne on her kissing scenes with Selena Gomez in Only Murders In The Building
Cara Delevingne on her kissing scenes with Selena Gomez in Only Murders In The Building. Picture: Getty/Hulu
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Cara Delevingne opened up about her kissing scenes with her good pal Selena Gomez during her appearance in Only Murders In The Building.

Cara Delevingne joined BFF Selena Gomez’s new season of Only Murders In The Building and has opened up about what it was like working with her during their kissing scenes.

During a chat with E!’s web series While You Were Streaming, Cara talked about being a part of the hit Hulu show, joining as Selena’s character’s love interest in season 2.

Selena Gomez Is Officially Working On Her Next Album

Admitting she had a blast on set with the former Disney star, Cara said: “It was just fun.

“Would anyone in the world not like to kiss Selena?"

Cara Delevingne opened up about her on-screen kiss with Selena Gomez
Cara Delevingne opened up about her on-screen kiss with Selena Gomez. Picture: Hulu
Cara Delevingne joined season 2 of Only Murders In The Building
Cara Delevingne joined season 2 of Only Murders In The Building. Picture: Getty

The British model and actress continued: “It was just hysterical. It's just one of those things, especially when you know someone so well, it's the comfortability and you kind of have fun with it."

Continuing to sing Sel’s praises, Cara added: “We never get to see each other as much because we're so busy.

"So to be able to spend that much time with her, and also to be able to work with her, she's just such an incredible person to work with whether I know her or not. She is brilliant, like one of my favourite actors I've ever worked with."

Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne have been friends for years
Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne have been friends for years. Picture: Getty
Cara Delevingne was cast as Alice in season 2 of Only Murders In The Building
Cara Delevingne was cast as Alice in season 2 of Only Murders In The Building. Picture: Hulu

Cara was cast as an ‘art world insider’ named Alice in season 2 of the Hulu show, who eventually develops a romance with Selena’s character, Mabel Mora. 

The ‘Rare Beauty’ star and her supermodel BFF have been friends since they were 15 years old and have developed a super close friendship over the years.

They both even starred in BFF Taylor Swift’s ‘Bad Blood’ music video together and got matching rose tattoos in December last year.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Take the ultimate Love Island 2022 quiz

QUIZ: Which Love Island 2022 Contestant Should You Couple Up With?

Features

Travis Barker has been rushed to hospital

Kourtney Kardashian At Travis Barker's Side As He's Rushed To Hospital

James Corden spilled on his friendship with Harry Styles

James Corden Spills On Friendship With Harry Styles On Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp

Love Island Gemma's dad Michael Owen reacted to her heart race challenge

Michael Owen Breaks Silence On Love Island Star Daughter Gemma’s Racy Heart Rate Challenge

KSI and Logan Paul have patched up their feud and become business partners

WATCH: KSI And Logan Paul On How They Went From Rivals To Business Partners

Meet the actor who plays Jeremiah in The Summer I Turned Pretty

Get To Know Jeremiah From The Summer I Turned Pretty: The Actor’s Real Name, Age & Girlfriend

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Steve Carell chatted about his latest movie role

WATCH: Steve Carell Is The Voice Coach We All Need

Exclusive
Chloe Burrows talks about Love Island season 8

WATCH: Chloe Burrows Gives Love Island's 2022 Cast Her Stamp Of Approval

Exclusive
Jeff Goldblum tries to save a superfan

WATCH: Jeff Goldblum Tortures A Superfan

Calvin Harris on collabing with Little Mix

WATCH: Calvin Harris Responds To Little Mix Collab Rumours

Sigala Ignited The Party At Capital's Summertime Ball 2022

Sigala Ignited The Party At Capital's Summertime Ball 2022

Events

Lauren Spencer-Smith debuted in the best way at the Summertime Ball

Lauren Spencer-Smith Brought The Break-Up Anthems To The Ball

Events

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star