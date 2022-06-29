Cara Delevingne Gets Candid About On-Screen Kiss With Selena Gomez In Only Murders In The Building

Cara Delevingne on her kissing scenes with Selena Gomez in Only Murders In The Building. Picture: Getty/Hulu

By Capital FM

Cara Delevingne opened up about her kissing scenes with her good pal Selena Gomez during her appearance in Only Murders In The Building.

Cara Delevingne joined BFF Selena Gomez’s new season of Only Murders In The Building and has opened up about what it was like working with her during their kissing scenes.

During a chat with E!’s web series While You Were Streaming, Cara talked about being a part of the hit Hulu show, joining as Selena’s character’s love interest in season 2.

Admitting she had a blast on set with the former Disney star, Cara said: “It was just fun.

“Would anyone in the world not like to kiss Selena?"

Cara Delevingne opened up about her on-screen kiss with Selena Gomez. Picture: Hulu

Cara Delevingne joined season 2 of Only Murders In The Building. Picture: Getty

The British model and actress continued: “It was just hysterical. It's just one of those things, especially when you know someone so well, it's the comfortability and you kind of have fun with it."

Continuing to sing Sel’s praises, Cara added: “We never get to see each other as much because we're so busy.

"So to be able to spend that much time with her, and also to be able to work with her, she's just such an incredible person to work with whether I know her or not. She is brilliant, like one of my favourite actors I've ever worked with."

Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne have been friends for years. Picture: Getty

Cara Delevingne was cast as Alice in season 2 of Only Murders In The Building. Picture: Hulu

Cara was cast as an ‘art world insider’ named Alice in season 2 of the Hulu show, who eventually develops a romance with Selena’s character, Mabel Mora.

The ‘Rare Beauty’ star and her supermodel BFF have been friends since they were 15 years old and have developed a super close friendship over the years.

They both even starred in BFF Taylor Swift’s ‘Bad Blood’ music video together and got matching rose tattoos in December last year.

