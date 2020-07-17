Cara Delevingne Sparks Kaia Gerber Dating Rumours After Cuddling Up At Black Lives Matter Protest

17 July 2020, 16:11

Cara Delevingne and Kaia Gerber were spotted holding hands in LA
Cara Delevingne and Kaia Gerber were spotted holding hands in LA. Picture: PA/Instagram

Cara Delevingne and Kaia Gerber were spotted holding hands with each other at a BLM protest in LA and fans now think they’re dating.

Cara Delevingne and Kaia Gerber have sparked romance rumours after cosying up with each other at a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles.

The two models have grown closer during lockdown after reportedly quarantining together with some pals and now fans are convinced they might be more than friends.

Cole Sprouse Denies Cheating On Lili Reinhart With Kaia Gerber

While attending the BLM protest along with thousands of other people, they were spotted outside the Hall of Justice with their arms around each other.

The two stars were also spotted holding hands, leading fans to take to Twitter to speculate about their alleged romance.

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson split up earlier this year
Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson split up earlier this year. Picture: PA

One person wrote: "In less than 24 hours we found out that Cara Delevingne might be dating Kaia Gerber and dated Dakota Johnson back in 2016, omg her power [sic].”

"They’ve been seen out dining and hanging out. They’re definitely dating!” Added another.

A third penned: "Cara Delevingne and Kaia Gerber, if i didn’t know better,” along with a meme that read ‘they seem to be very good friends’.

This comes after both 18-year-old Kaia and 27-year-old Cara became recently single.

Fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Cara and Kaia's alleged romance
Fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Cara and Kaia's alleged romance. Picture: Twitter

Kaia recently split from Ariana Grande’s ex Pete Davidson, in February this year.

Cara also confirmed that she and Ashley Benson had called time on their relationship in May, after two years together.

Pretty Little Liars star Ashley has since been linked to rapper G-Eazy.

