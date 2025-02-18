We've unveiled a fresh spring schedule

Tom Watts, Nada Allali and Sam Lavery on Capital. Picture: Global

By Capital FM

We’ve announced some changes to the Capital schedule.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

We’ve got some new faces and some schedule changes taking place.

Firstly, Nada Allali is stepping in to host Sunday lates from 10pm - 1am on Capital, playing the biggest and best music, and Midlands DJ Tom Watts is taking over the overnight slots Thursday to Friday 1am-4am and Saturday and Sunday 1am to 5am.

Sam Lavery is the new host of The Capital Weekender on Friday and Saturday nights, 10pm - 1am on Capital, making sure your weekends start off right!

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.