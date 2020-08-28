Listen Again To Dua Lipa's Takeover Of The Capital Weekender

Listen to Dua Lipa on The Capital Weekender again. Picture: Capital

Dua Lipa joined Coco Cole to takeover The Capital Weekender, chat about her very showbiz life and drop some bangers. You can now relive that wild moment on Global Player.

During lockdown, Friday nights can be pretty tame. Or so we thought until Dua Lipa caught up with The Capital Weekender, and joined Coco Cole to thrown one big house party.

The 'Hallucinate' hitmaker handpicked some of her favourite dance remixes on Friday, 28 August, and if you missed out (or even if you want to party all over again) you can on Global Player.

Dua spoke to Coco Cole about working with dance legends on her latest album, 'Club Future Nostalgia', saying she's "so grateful" for getting to work with the likes of Madonna, Gwen Stefani and Paul Woolford.

Whether you missed Dua Lipa's appearance on The Capital Weekender, or just want to relive it again, you can. Just head over to Global Player, and make sure you're ready to rave.

