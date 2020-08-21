Listen Again To Becky Hill & Sigala's Takeover Of The Capital Weekender

21 August 2020, 20:00

Listen to Becky Hill and Sigala on The Capital Weekender again
Listen to Becky Hill and Sigala on The Capital Weekender again. Picture: Capital

Becky Hill and Sigala joined Coco Cole to takeover The Capital Weekender, chat about their very showbiz lives and drop some bangers. You can now relive that wild moment on Global Player.

During lockdown, Friday nights can be pretty tame. Or so we thought until Becky Hill and Sigala caught up with The Capital Weekender, and joined Coco Cole to thrown one big house party.

The 'Heaven On My Mind' hitmakers handpicked some of their favourite dance remixes on Friday, 21 August, and if you missed out (or even if you want to party all over again) you can on Global Player.

> Relive Becky Hill & Sigala's Takeover on The Capital Weekender On Global Player Now

Whether you missed Becky Hill and Sigala's appearance on The Capital Weekender, or just want to relive it again, you can. Just head over to Global Player, and make sure you're ready to rave.

> Grab Our App For All Of The Special Guests Over On The Capital Weekender

