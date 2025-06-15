Your AAA pass to all the epic backstage moments at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025

15 June 2025, 15:30 | Updated: 15 June 2025, 19:52

Your backstage pass to Capital's Summertime Ball
Your backstage pass to Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Global

By Abbie Reynolds

We've got you covered on all the backstage moments at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025 that you don't want to miss!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Today summer officially kicked off with Capital's Summertime Ball 2025 at Wembley Stadium!

The iconic stage is set to be graced by the likes of Mariah Carey, Benson Boone, Tate McRae, Rita Ora and so many other incredible artists.

Whether you've come to Wembley in person or are tuning into the show from home on Global Player, we've got behind-the-scenes moments that you don't want to miss.

That's right, we're letting you take a look at our presenters, artists and guests having all the summery fun backstage at Wembley Stadium.

So from celeb run-ins and dressing room snacks to every iconic interaction and surprise sightings, here are all the must-see moments...

It's TIMEEEE!!!!!

A sneak peak at Mariah Carey's dressing room door
A sneak peak at Mariah Carey's dressing room door. Picture: Global

In this weather we're making sure all our Ballers are well hydrated with cans of Cano

We've got Cano water's backstage
We've got Cano water's backstage. Picture: Global

And of course we've got Pepsi backstage for some added fizz

Pepsi and co backstage at Capital's Summertime Ball
Pepsi and co backstage at Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Global

Ever wondered what out famous red carpet looks like?

Capital's Summertime Ball 2025 red carpet
Capital's Summertime Ball 2025 red carpet. Picture: Global
Jessie J on the #CapitalSTB red carpet
Jessie J on the #CapitalSTB red carpet. Picture: Global

We've got snacks aplenty!

From Popchips to rice cakes, we've got it all going on
From Popchips to rice cakes, we've got it all going on. Picture: Global

Jade plays 'Say It With Chest' with Capital Breakfast

Jade backstage at #CapitalSTB
Jade backstage at #CapitalSTB. Picture: Global

M&S Food is backstage providing all the healthy goodies

M&S Food backstage at #CapitalSTB
M&S Food backstage at #CapitalSTB. Picture: Global

...Or if chocolate is more your vibe, we've got Tony's Chocolonely going around

Tony's Chocolonely at Summertime Ball
Tony's Chocolonely at Summertime Ball. Picture: Global

MOTHER Reneé Rapp moments before wowing on stage

Reneé before heading on stage
Reneé before heading on stage. Picture: Global

Fancy a plant based, gluten free snack? Love Corn have us covered backstage at Wembley

Love Corn backstage
Love Corn backstage. Picture: Global

Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff are quality checking the merch. Spoiler alert, it passed!

Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff at Capital's Summertime Ball
Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff at Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Global

We're all staying minty fresh thanks to Smits

Smints backstage at Capital's Summertime Ball
Smints backstage at Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Global

Is there a more iconic shot than this picture of Will Smith?

Will Smith before stage
Will Smith before stage. Picture: Global

Read more about #CapitalSTB here:

Watch Capital's Summertime Ball live on Global Player

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025 – the full set list

Full setlist for Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025

Capital's Summertime Ball 2025 with Barclaycard set times revealed

Set times for Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025

JLS wow the crowd at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025 as Barclaycard's Out of the Blue surprise act!

Surprise act JLS sends Capital Summertime Ball 2025 fans wild with iconic performance

Every live update from Capital's Summertime Ball 2025 with Barclaycard

Every live update from Capital's Summertime Ball 2025 with Barclaycard

Events

Will Smith brings out son Jaden for surprise moment at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025

Will Smith brings out son Jaden for surprise moment at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025

Is Capital's Summertime Ball on TV? Here's when you can watch #CapitalSTB on ITV

Is Capital's Summertime Ball on TV? Where to watch #CapitalSTB

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

How To Train Your Dragon's Mason Thames and Nico Parker interview each other

How To Train Your Dragon's Mason Thames and Nico Parker interview each other

TV & Film

Exclusive
Finneas spills all in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

Finneas spills all in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

Exclusive
Maia Kealoha and Sydney Agudong take on an expert level Lilo & Stitch quiz

Lilo & Stitch's Maia Kealoha and Sydney Agudong vs. 'The Most Impossible Lilo & Stitch Quiz'

TV & Film

Exclusive
PinkPantheress breaks down every song on Fancy That | Making The Album

PinkPantheress breaks down every song on Fancy That | Making The Album

Exclusive
Bella Ramsey steps into the Capital Buzz art gallery to paint a portrait of Ellie from The Last of Us

The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey paints Ellie while answering questions about season 2

TV & Film

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld spills all in My Life In 20 Questions

Hailee Steinfeld Spills All In 'My Life In 20 Questions'

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025? Her dating history explained from Jesse Rutherford to Nat Wolff
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits