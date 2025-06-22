Will there be a Capital's Summertime Ball in 2026?

Will there be a Capital's Summertime Ball in 2026? Picture: David Fisher/Shutterstock for Global, Matt Crossick/Shutterstock for Global

By Sam Prance

Is Capital's Summertime Ball returning in 2026? Here's everything you need to know so far.

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard continues to be the must-see event of every calendar year. Whether you have tickets to see the show live in person, or prefer to watch it from the comfort of your own home on Global Player, you can't miss the all-star pop extravaganza. Will there be another Summertime Ball in 2026 though?

For 2025, Capital brought together some of the most iconic names in music for the UK's biggest summer party. The show opened with JADE and included performances by the likes of Reneé Rapp, Benson Boone and Tate McRae. If that weren't enough Will Smith & DJ Jazzy Jeff and Mariah Carey also delivered epic setlists.

So, when's the next one? Is another Summertime Ball on the cards? Scroll down to find out all the #CapitalSTB information you need to know.

When is Capital's Summertime Ball in 2026?

Will there be a Capital's Summertime Ball 2026?

It wouldn't be summer without Capital's Summertime Ball and we plan to return with another iconic lineup next year.

Make sure to listen to Capital on Global Player and stay tuned to get all the details about Capital's Summertime Ball in 2026, as well as lineup and ticket information.

Who is on Capital's Summertime Ball 2026 lineup?

Lineup details for Capital's Summertime Ball in 2026 won't be confirmed until much nearer the time of the event.

But as always, you can expect some of the biggest names in music who'll be bringing the summer vibes and massive bangers to the big stage.

Tate McRae and Sian Welby at Capital's Summertime Ball in 2025. Picture: Scott Garfitt/Shutterstock for Global

Can I get tickets to Capital's Summertime Ball 2026?

Not yet! You'll have to wait until the lineup has been announced before you can get your hands on tickets for the next Summertime Ball.

Keep tuning into Capital on Global Player where we'll be giving you all the information you need to know.

