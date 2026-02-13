Exclusive

Tom Grennan helps us pull off the best surprise proposal

13 February 2026, 09:20 | Updated: 13 February 2026, 09:27

Capital's Secret Fiancé's surprise proposal LIVE on the radio
Capital's Secret Fiancé's surprise proposal LIVE on the radio. Picture: Capital

By Abbie Reynolds

Capital's Secret Fiancé returned in 2026 and spoiler alert... she said yes!

To celebrate the month of love, we brought back Capital's Secret Fiancé.

After the success of last year's couple, we teamed up with Darren Spencer to give his partner Sophie her dream proposal.

Sophie was led to believe they were spending a weekend in London, innocently enjoying a breakfast at the Jumeriah Carlton Tower. But little did she know, we planted the hotel with hidden cameras.

The coupled were surprised by the Agape Gospel Choir, and Sophie’s favourite artist, Tom Grennan. As soon as Sophie caught on, they were both flood with tears and Darren got down on one knee and asked the love of his life to marry him.

And's what's better, it was in front of the whole nation as the surprise proposal was aired live on Capital Breakfast! Watch it all unfold below.

The surprise proposal we can't believe we pulled off! | Capital's Secret Fiancé

For weeks, Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby have been bread-crumbing clues about the secret fiancé during their show, Capital Breakfast.

The clues ranged from their partner being a woman and having a stepdad, to them being habitual listeners of Capital Breakfast on their commute to work.

When Sian stepped in after Darren got down on one knee, she spoke to Sophie who was speechless. She had had absolutely no clue her partner was the secret fiancé. "I can't believe it's you," she said through excited tears.

