Capital Breakfast’s Feel Yourself Friday

This Friday, we’re dedicating the Capital Breakfast Show to Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Taking place on Friday 17th October, on National Mammography Day, Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby will dedicate the show to a very important cause.

Following the success of Balls to Monday in March, in which we highlighted the importance of checking your testicles after our very own Chris Stark was diagnosed with testicular cancer, Feel Yourself Friday will invite listeners, colleagues and celebrity guests to share their personal stories.

We’ll also have experts on hand from Cancer Research UK to give advice – make sure you're listening on Global Player.

We’ll also build the Capital Clinic in our green room, where the breakfast team as well as Global colleagues will be guided through on how to do a check and the next steps if something doesn’t feel right.

