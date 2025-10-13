Capital Breakfast’s Feel Yourself Friday

This Friday, we’re dedicating the Capital Breakfast Show to Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

13 October 2025, 10:20

Feel Yourself Friday on Capital
Feel Yourself Friday on Capital. Picture: Global
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Taking place on Friday 17th October, on National Mammography Day, Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby will dedicate the show to a very important cause.

Following the success of Balls to Monday in March, in which we highlighted the importance of checking your testicles after our very own Chris Stark was diagnosed with testicular cancer, Feel Yourself Friday will invite listeners, colleagues and celebrity guests to share their personal stories.

We’ll also have experts on hand from Cancer Research UK to give advice – make sure you're listening on Global Player.

We’ll also build the Capital Clinic in our green room, where the breakfast team as well as Global colleagues will be guided through on how to do a check and the next steps if something doesn’t feel right.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Exclusive
Taylor Swift explains meaning behind 'Opalite' on Capital Breakfast

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift explains 'Opalite' meaning and connection to Travis Kelce

Exclusive
Taylor Swift on Capital Breakfast – watch the full interview now

Watch Taylor Swift's full interview on Capital Breakfast here

Exclusive
Taylor Swift has revealed her favourite song on The Life of a Showgirl

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift reveals her own favourite song on The Life of a Showgirl

Exclusive
Taylor Swift was based in London during the Eras Tour's European leg and flew to Sweden to record 'The Life of a Showgirl'

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift gushes over the UK and how it inspired 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Exclusive
EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift reveals how Hamlet inspired her 'The Fate of Ophelia' lyrics

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift reveals how Hamlet inspired her 'The Fate of Ophelia' lyrics

Exclusive
Raye is favourite to perform the next Bond theme - and she's "available" if they decide to call

RAYE says she is "available" to perform the next James Bond theme song

