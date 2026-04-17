Capital Breakfast launches Balls to Monday

It's Balls to Monday on Capital Breakfast this Monday. Picture: Global

By Capital FM

We’re encouraging everyone to check themselves for testicular cancer.

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On Monday 20th April we’re encouraging Capital listeners to check themselves by dedicating an entire show to raising awareness for testicular cancer.

Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby will be joined from 7am by some special guests and healthcare professionals as they inform the nation on the best way to check themselves.

Announcing the special show on Monday, Chris reflected on it being one year since he revealed his testicular cancer diagnosis and our first 'Balls to Monday' show: "Since we did this last year, I've had thousands of direct messages from blokes that were encouraged to go and check themselves, some of which found something. And it was because of the good that we all did with this show.

"It's an excuse for us to shout about testicular cancer. We want to do this next Monday and just encourage people around the UK to check themselves or encourage your friends or your family to check themselves as well."

It’s important to find out how to check for testicular cancer, how to get tested and the support that’s available for anyone diagnosed.

Macmillan have a detailed guide on how to check, when to visit a doctor and more information here.

If you’ve been diagnosed with testicular cancer and need mental health support, you can contact Macmillan on their helpline which is open everyday from 8am to 8pm on 0808 808 00 000.

NHS have more information on testing and next steps here.

Cancer Research UK also have information on symptoms of testicular cancer and when to see a GP here.

Listen to Capital Breakfast on Global Player, where you can listen live to Capital and catch up on any shows you missed.