Camila Cabello Fans Joke She’s ‘Friend-Zoned’ Shawn Mendes Again

Camila Cabello had fans asking if she’s friend-zoned boyfriend Shawn Mendes again after she called him ‘my best friend’ when watching the trailer for his new Netflix documentary.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes took six years to crank their friendship up to a romantic level, becoming boyfriend and girlfriend in summer last year and staying strong ever since.

However, when Camila excitedly shared a clip of Shawn’s documentary when it appeared at the top of her Netflix homepage she had fans joking she’d friend-zoned him all over again.

Shawn admitted in his In Wonder documentary he’s always had feelings for Camila, but when she called him her ‘best friend’ while freaking out over his documentary trailer fans begged her not to put him back at a friendship level.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been dating since summer 2019. Picture: Shawn Mendes/Instagram

Camila Cabello was excited to see Shawn Mendes' documentary at the top of her Netflix. Picture: Camila Cabello/Twitter

Of course, besotted Camila was definitely not implying they’re back to where they first began but that didn’t stop some hilarious reactions from her Twitter followers.

It all kicked off when she tweeted: “Crazy getting into bed & seeing this on the tv!!! Das my best friend !!! I love you @ShawnMendes so proud of you & how vulnerable, beautiful, open & honest you are in this documentary & in every moment!

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes had fans welling up at their relationship in In Wonder. Picture: Netflix

“You inspire me to do the same. Thank you for your magic. felicidades mi amor!”

One hilarious response from a fan read: “Miss camila, shawn’s a** did not wait six years to date you just for you to call him a friend [sic].”

Camila Cabello makes a few appearances in Shawn Mendes' documentary. Picture: Shawn Mendes/Instagram

miss camila, shawn’s ass did not wait six years to date you just for you to call him a friend pic.twitter.com/0PsjPfcU0w — sarai (@romancewnders) November 24, 2020

shawn when you friendzoned him again pic.twitter.com/OIVrXReT24 — ً higher is mine (@higherIuv) November 24, 2020

notchu friendzoning him even after all these years 😭 — sar loves camila (@bippitycabello) November 24, 2020

Another person added a meme of a man laying on the beach, writing in the caption: “Shawn when you friendzoned him again.”

“Notchu friendzoning him even after all these years [sic],” replied another follower.

Shawn and Camila became more than friends last year, after growing even closer when they teamed up for their second collaboration ‘Señorita’.

After months of facing claims their relationship was a PR stunt, the couple put a firm end to the doubts when Camila appeared in Shawn’s Netflix film, proving just how loved up they really are.

