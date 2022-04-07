Caitlyn Jenner Made Huge Blunder When Meeting Pete Davidson For The First Time

7 April 2022, 15:10

Caitlyn Jenner admitted she awkwardly got Pete Davidson's name wrong when they first met
Caitlyn Jenner admitted she awkwardly got Pete Davidson's name wrong when they first met. Picture: Alamy/Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Caitlyn Jenner has finally been introduced to Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Caitlyn Jenner just confirmed she’s met Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson for the first time - but admitted she made a very awkward blunder straight away.

Just a few months ago, Caitlyn joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp where she admitted she was yet to meet Kim’s new beau, saying: “[Kim] does seem very happy. But I was talking to her the other day and I said, 'You know, I haven't even met him yet.

“He hasn't been at any function that I've been at.' And she goes, 'Oh my God, you'll love him. We have to go to dinner.'"

Kim Kardashian Reveals Sentimental Gift From Pete Davidson To Treasure Their First Kiss

Caitlyn Jenner has finally been introduced to Pete Davidson
Caitlyn Jenner has finally been introduced to Pete Davidson. Picture: Alamy

The former Olympian recently sat down with the Full Send podcast to reveal she has now met the Saturday Night Live comedian, but awkwardly got his name wrong when first speaking to him.

Caitlyn explained: “I was in trouble because I called him Peter. Kim starts laughing, 'It's not Peter, it's Pete,’ to which Caitlyn responded, “I don't know, I'm just trying to be polite."

The 72-year-old went on to comment on her pleasant first impressions of Pete as she added: “To be honest with you, he seemed like a very nice guy.

Caitlyn Jenner has given Pete Davidson's romance with Kim Kardashian the seal of approval
Caitlyn Jenner has given Pete Davidson's romance with Kim Kardashian the seal of approval. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram
Caitlyn Jenner said Pete Davidson 'seemed like a very nice guy'
Caitlyn Jenner said Pete Davidson 'seemed like a very nice guy'. Picture: Getty
Kim Kardashian has been dating Pete Davidson since October last year
Kim Kardashian has been dating Pete Davidson since October last year. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

“But the best part was, honestly Kim seemed so happy and that’s my number one concern.”

Kim’s step-father isn’t the only family member who has gushed about how ‘sweet’ Pete is, after her sister Khloe told Robin Roberts in an ABC special interview that he makes her laugh ‘all the time’.

Momager Kris Jenner also approves of their romance, revealing in the same interview that he’s a ‘really nice guy’.

