On Air Now
The Capital Late Show with Sonny Jay 10pm - 1am
13 January 2026, 17:18 | Updated: 13 January 2026, 17:24
Everything you need to know about BTS' 2026 and 2027 World Tour - from presale codes and ticket prices to venues and more.
K-Pop superstars BTS have started the new year off with a bang, announcing a new album and their biggest world tour yet.
Before it was confirmed that they were making a comeback in 2026, all seven BTS members, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook, teased their return in handwritten notes sent to their loyal ARMY fanbase to celebrate the New Year.
In their notes, they hinted at being reunited soon with their fanbase, cryptically writing the date March 20, 2026. "We’ve waited more earnestly than anyone else," RM wrote. "The year we’ve been waiting for has finally arrived," Jimin added. "In 2026, we’ll make even more good memories, so look forward to it!" V said.
While no album title has been revealed yet, it has now been confirmed that the long-awaited follow-up to their 2020 record Be is due to be released on March 20th.
And, to accompany the upcoming album, they are going on a huge world tour. Here are all the details you need on getting tickets to BTS' 2026 and 2027 tour.
To get access to presale tickets fans have to be a part of the ARMY MEMBERSHIP via Weverse. Presale tickets will be available starting Thursday 22nd January with select dates on presale on Friday 23rd January.
Remaining tickets will be available via general on sale beginning Saturday 24th January at LiveNation.co.uk.
ARMY MEMBERSHIP holders (US or GLOBAL) must register for the presale on Weverse by January 18th at 3:00 PM PT / 6:00 PM ET / 11:00 PM GMT / January 19th at 12:00 AM CET in order for their membership to be verified.
Presale access varies by membership type.
General on sale begins Saturday 24th January at LiveNation.co.uk. Presale information is above.
Currently there are no available details on the prices of tickets for BTS' upcoming tour. A price will be revealed when presale tickets go on sale January 22nd.
However, for reference, tickets to their last tour 'BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' in 2019 ranged between £90-£180+ for standard seats in the UK but went up to to hundreds or even thousands for VIP/presale, with initial general sales around £160 for prime spots and much higher for premium experiences.
They have two London dates confirmed so far for July 6th and 7th at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Here are the rest of the dates set out for their huge tour.
2026:
Thu Apr 9 — Goyang — Goyang Stadium
Sat Apr 11 — Goyang — Goyang Stadium
Sun Apr 12 — Goyang — Goyang Stadium
Fri Apr 17 — Tokyo — Tokyo Dome
Sat Apr 18 — Tokyo — Tokyo Dome
Sat Apr 25 — Tampa, FL — Raymond James Stadium
Sun Apr 26 — Tampa, FL — Raymond James Stadium
Sat May 2 — El Paso, TX — Sun Bowl Stadium
Sun May 3 — El Paso, TX — Sun Bowl Stadium
Thu May 7 — Mexico City, MX — Estadio GNP Seguros
Sat May 9 — Mexico City, MX — Estadio GNP Seguros
Sun May 10 — Mexico City, MX — Estadio GNP Seguros
Sat May 16 — Stanford, CA — Stanford Stadium
Sun May 17 — Stanford, CA — Stanford Stadium
Sat May 23 — Las Vegas, NV — Allegiant Stadium
Sun May 24 — Las Vegas, NV — Allegiant Stadium
Wed May 27 — Las Vegas, NV — Allegiant Stadium
Fri Jun 12 — Busan — Busan Asiad Stadium
Sat Jun 13 — Busan — Busan Asiad Stadium
Fri Jun 26 — Madrid, ES — Riyadh Air Metropolitano
Sat Jun 27 — Madrid, ES — Riyadh Air Metropolitano
Wed Jul 1 — Brussels, BE — King Baudouin Stadium
Thu Jul 2 — Brussels, BE — King Baudouin Stadium
Mon Jul 6 — London, UK — Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tue Jul 7 — London, UK — Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Sat Jul 11 — Munich, DE — Allianz Arena
Sun Jul 12 — Munich, DE — Allianz Arena
Fri Jul 17 — Paris, FR — Stade de France
Sat Jul 18 — Paris, FR — Stade de France
Sat Aug 1 — East Rutherford, NJ — MetLife Stadium
Sun Aug 2 — East Rutherford, NJ — MetLife Stadium
Wed Aug 5 — Foxborough, MA — Gillette Stadium
Thu Aug 6 — Foxborough, MA — Gillette Stadium
Mon Aug 10 — Baltimore, MD — M&T Bank Stadium
Tue Aug 11 — Baltimore, MD — M&T Bank Stadium
Sat Aug 15 — Arlington, TX — AT&T Stadium
Sun Aug 16 — Arlington, TX — AT&T Stadium
Sat Aug 22 — Toronto, ON — Rogers Stadium
Sun Aug 23 — Toronto, ON — Rogers Stadium
Thu Aug 27 — Chicago, IL — Soldier Field
Fri Aug 28 — Chicago, IL — Soldier Field
Tue Sep 1 — Los Angeles, CA — SoFi Stadium
Wed Sep 2 — Los Angeles, CA — SoFi Stadium
Sat Sep 5 — Los Angeles, CA — SoFi Stadium
Sun Sep 6— Los Angeles, CA — SoFi Stadium
Fri Oct 2 — Bogota, CL*
Sat Oct 3 — Bogota, CL*
Fri Oct 9 — Lima, PE*
Sat Oct 10 — Lima, PE*
Fri Oct 16 — Santiago, CL*
Sat Oct 17 — Santiago, CL*
Fri Oct 23 — Buenos Aires, AR*
Sat Oct 24 — Buenos Aires, AR*
Wed Oct 28 — São Paulo, BR*
Fri Oct 30 — São Paulo, BR*
Sat Oct 31 — São Paulo, BR*
Thu Nov 19 — Kaohsiung*
Sat Nov 21 — Kaohsiung*
Sun Nov 22 — Kaohsiung*
Thu Dec 03 — Bangkok*
Sat Dec 05 — Bangkok*
Sun Dec 06 — Bangkok*
Sat Dec 12 — Kuala Lumpur*
Sun Dec 13 — Kuala Lumpur*
Thu Dec 17 — Singapore*
Sat Dec 19 — Singapore*
Sun Dec 20 — Singapore*
Tue Dec 22 — Singapore*
Sat Dec 26 — Jakarta*
Sun Dec 27 — Jakarta*
2027:
Fri Feb 12 — Melbourne, AU*
Sat Feb 13 — Melbourne, AU*
Sat Feb 20 — Sydney, AU*
Sun Feb 21 — Sydney, AU*
Thu Mar 04 — Hong Kong*
Sat Mar 06 — Hong Kong*
Sun Mar 07 — Hong Kong*
Sat Mar 13 — Manila*
Sun Mar 14 — Manila*
*Venue and on sale information to be revealed at a later date
The global tour is set to cover 34 regions with a total of 79 live shows spanning Asia, North America, Europe, South America and Australia.
So far, there is no setlist confirmed but it's likely to include songs from their upcoming album set for release on March 20th.