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Watch BTS' full interview on Capital Breakfast here

BTS interview with Capital Breakfast – watch the full interview now. Picture: Capital

By Capital FM

BTS' j-hope, Jung Kook, Jimin, Suga, Jin and V join Capital Breakfast's Jordan North for A Very British Day Out.

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It's the Very British Day out we've all been waiting for... it's BTS!

Joining Capital Breakfast's Jordan North at Kensington Palace (only the best for BTS, obviously!), j-hope, Jung Kook, Jimin, Suga, Jin and V all sat down for A Very British And Korean Day Out! Sadly, RM couldn’t join us because, according to V, he "took a nap". We miss you RM!

It's been seven years since BTS last visited the UK and in this exclusive UK interview, the boys share their favourite memories of being in the UK, their love for UK ARMY and their appreciation for UK crowds at their stadium shows.

Elsewhere, Jordan gets the low down on what the boys missed about each other during their hiatus, as well as their new album ARIRANG and their latest music video for 'NORMAL'.

On top of that, BTS also learn some British slang with a northern twang ("y'alright?!") and get stuck in to some iconic British cuisine. English Breakfast tea, scones with cream and jam, sandwiches and, of course, Colin the Caterpillar. The boys also treat Jordan to a delicious Korean snack, Ppeongtwigi.

Watch BTS' interview on Capital Breakfast in full on Global Player now.

BTS react to a British Afternoon Tea and SPILL on comeback album ‘Arirang’ | Very British Day Out

On getting back together after being apart for over three years:

V: It felt so good, didn’t it?

Jin: It felt like a family reunion.

On whether they missed each other during their time apart:

j-hope: Of course! [While holding up his 'love heart' shaped Ppeongtwigi.]

Jung Kook: 100%!

Jimin and V having fun in the grounds of Kensington Palace. Picture: Capital

On who looked the most different after military service:

Jimin: V looks so different in the military. He really beefed up.

On what they missed the most about each other during their hiatus:

V: I just felt a bit bored [...] because I didn’t have anyone who could understand me [in the military].

SUGA: I didn’t really have many people to talk to.

V: There are peer counsellors in the military, but I'm not good at opening up so I didn’t have anyone to talk to about my worries.

j-hope, Jung Kook, Jimin, Suga, Jin and V join Jordan North for A Very British Day Out. Picture: Capital

On performing at Wembley Stadium, their viral Freddie Mercury moment on stage and their favourite thing about UK crowds:

j-hope: They really know how to enjoy themselves, they really know how to have fun.

Jimin: [Bohemian Rhapsody] was really popular at the time and we were performing at Wembley then, so it felt like such a special memory.

V: You really have to come hear out songs live to feel it. Even the same song changes with ARMY’s cheers that day so we don’t know what we’ll do until we’re up there.

On which tracks from ARIRANG that have been getting the best response on tour:

j-hope: 'FYA'

SUGA: 'FYA' and 'Body to Body'

V: 'Hooligan'

Jimin: 'Body to Body' for me, too.

Jin: There’s a part in 'Body To Body’ where 'Arirang' is featured, the 'Arirang, Arirang' part gets everyone around the world singing along. So it’s the most exciting part of the tour.

Jung Kook in the grounds of Kensington Palace. Picture: Capital

On their message to the UK fans ahead of their show:

Jung Kook: First of all, it’s been such a long time. We’ve missed you so much. Our concert is in two days and we can’t wait to see you. We’ve missed you so much and we’ll give it our all. Thank you!

On their most memorable moment so far:

SUGA: The Wembley show was really memorable for me.

V: When we finished our military service?

Jimin: Maybe the concert in two days will end up being the most memorable day!

BTS enjoy A Very British (And Korean) Day Out with Capital Breakfast's Jordan North. Picture: Capital

On releasing a Korean version of ‘Normal’:

j-hope: The song was just so good. A lot of Korean fans wanted to hear a Korean version too.

On things ARMY should look out for in the 'Normal' music video:

Jimin: Please pay close attention to Jung Kook at the beginning. He looks really impressive.

j-hope: I think Jimin's abs.

V: A puppy!

Jin: Ah, V pulls his trousers down. Pulling his trousers down wasn’t discussed beforehand. I was amazed by how he just went for it.

Click to watch Capital's BTS interview here. Picture: Capital

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