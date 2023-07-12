Nicola Peltz Shows Off ‘Matching Tattoo’ With Brooklyn Beckham's Little Sister Harper

12 July 2023, 15:36

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz got married last year
Listen to this article

Loading audio...
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Harper Beckham and Nicola Peltz have the ultimate sister-in-law bond!

Brooklyn Beckham’s wife Nicola Peltz has treated us to the ultimate big sister-in-law energy after revealing she has ‘matching tattoos’ with her beau’s younger sister.

Harper Seven - the youngest child of David and Victoria - just celebrated turning 12 years old and amongst those wishing her a happy birthday was Nicola, who shared an insight into their adorable relationship.

Celebrating Harper’s 12th birthday, the 28-year-old model took to Instagram to share a carousel of their cutest photos together, including one that fans can’t stop talking about - their matching tattoos (which are obvs fake!).

Brooklyn Beckham Addresses 'Throuple' With Selena Gomez And Wife Nicola Peltz

Nicola Peltz Savagely Axed Husband Brooklyn Beckham From Her Movie Over His Accent

Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz continue to live it up in Mexico

Nicola Peltz showed off her matching tattoos with Harper Beckham
While Nicola showcased hers on her lower back, Harper donned hers on her right rib.

In the caption, the American actress sweetly penned: “Happy birthday to my baby sis Harper 7.

“You are the most amazing girl I am so lucky to have you in my life. I love you more than you even know! (Can we always match forever??)."

Nicola Peltz wished Harper Beckham a happy 12th birthday
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz got married last year
Of course, fans were living for their bond, with many taking to the comments to praise how adorable they were.

Nicola and Brooklyn got married in a lavish ceremony in April last year after three years together.

They first met in 2019 at Leonardo DiCaprio’s Halloween party and reportedly went for a ‘cosy dinner’ after the bash - and they’ve gone from strength to strength since.

