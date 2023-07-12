Nicola Peltz Shows Off ‘Matching Tattoo’ With Brooklyn Beckham's Little Sister Harper

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz got married last year. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Harper Beckham and Nicola Peltz have the ultimate sister-in-law bond!

Brooklyn Beckham’s wife Nicola Peltz has treated us to the ultimate big sister-in-law energy after revealing she has ‘matching tattoos’ with her beau’s younger sister.

Harper Seven - the youngest child of David and Victoria - just celebrated turning 12 years old and amongst those wishing her a happy birthday was Nicola, who shared an insight into their adorable relationship.

Celebrating Harper’s 12th birthday, the 28-year-old model took to Instagram to share a carousel of their cutest photos together, including one that fans can’t stop talking about - their matching tattoos (which are obvs fake!).

Nicola Peltz showed off her matching tattoos with Harper Beckham. Picture: Nicola Peltz/Instagram

While Nicola showcased hers on her lower back, Harper donned hers on her right rib.

In the caption, the American actress sweetly penned: “Happy birthday to my baby sis Harper 7.

“You are the most amazing girl I am so lucky to have you in my life. I love you more than you even know! (Can we always match forever??)."

Nicola Peltz wished Harper Beckham a happy 12th birthday. Picture: Nicola Peltz/Instagram

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz got married last year. Picture: Getty

Of course, fans were living for their bond, with many taking to the comments to praise how adorable they were.

Nicola and Brooklyn got married in a lavish ceremony in April last year after three years together.

They first met in 2019 at Leonardo DiCaprio’s Halloween party and reportedly went for a ‘cosy dinner’ after the bash - and they’ve gone from strength to strength since.

