20 January 2026, 15:29 | Updated: 20 January 2026, 15:45

By Abbie Reynolds

Victoria Beckham has reportedly broken her silence on the internet's response to Brooklyn Peltz Beckham's claims that she danced "inappropriately" with him on his wedding day.

On Monday 19th January, the eldest son of Victoria Beckham and David Beckham, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham finally broke his silence on their rumoured family feud that has been in the news since before he married model and actress Nicola Peltz Beckham in 2022.

The now 26-year-old released a lengthy statement via his Instagram Stories laying out his reasons for not wanting to reconcile his fractured relationship with his parents. Throughout the statement he alleged mistreatment of his wife and explained why they decided to renew their vows last year without his immediate family.

Now, fashion mogul and former Spice Girl, Victoria has reportedly addressed Brooklyn's claims and their impact on her.

In Brooklyn's statement, he claimed his mother "hijacked" his first dance with his wife. He alleged: "In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife.

"But instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life."

Since this statement was released, the internet has had a field day with the story, most specifically this "inappropriate" dance. There have been hundreds of memes in the form of X (formerly known as Twitter) posts, TikToks and Instagram reels doing the rounds, all making light of the situation.

In response, a source has told the tabloids: "Victoria is really embarrassed now she’s being mocked online, it’s just devastating to her."

Brooklyn said in his statement that this is why he and Nicola chose to renew their vows in August 2025 in New York's Westchester County, where his siblings and parents were not invited.

On Brooklyn's claims, one of his wedding guests actually came forward and supported him in a now-deleted Instagram comment.

Stavros Agapiou, the partner of DJ Fat Tony who performed at the wedding, wrote in a now-deleted Instagram comment: "I was there and she did, he's telling the truth."

Brooklyn's dad David also indirectly addressed the situation while at the 56th annual World Economic Forum in Davos today.

Speaking live on CNBC’s financial program Squawk Box David said: "I have always spoken about social media and the power of social media... For the good and for the bad.

"What kids can access these days, it can be dangerous. But what I have found personally, especially with my kids as well, use it for the right reasons."

He went on: "I’ve been able to use my platform for my following, for UNICEF. And it has been the biggest tool to make people aware of what’s going on around the world for children. And I have tried to do the same with my children, to educate them.

"They make mistakes, but children are allowed to make mistakes. That is how they learn. That is what I try to teach my kids." He added: "You sometimes have to let them make those mistakes as well."

