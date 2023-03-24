Brooklyn Beckham Addresses 'Throuple' With Selena Gomez And Wife Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn spoke about Selena. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Capital FM

Here's what Brooklyn Beckham had to say about his relationship with Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz.

Everybody knows by now that Selena Gomez and married couple Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are very good friends!

Fans can't get enough of the trio, who are seemingly inseparable, leading to them being dubbed a 'throuple'. The buzzword has followed them ever since Selena used it in a caption for a photo of the three of them.

Brooklyn has now dished on his and his wife's famous friendship with the pop star whilst appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show on March 23.

The 24-year-old star has nothing but words of adoration for Gomez, saying: "She says we're a throuple. She's such a sweet girl."

Nicola and Brooklyn are best friends with Selena. Picture: Getty

Selena is very close to the Beckham-Peltz couple. Picture: Alamy

Beckham spoke about how Nicola and Selena quickly became thick as thieves and how he soon after he also grew close to the 'Lose You To Love Me' singer.

"I love when my wife makes new friends, especially really great friends. We all get along," Brooklyn explained.

His other half has also spoken publicly about her bond with the star with Nicola even calling Selena her "soul sister".

It turns out that the two stars had crossed paths years ago but it wasn't until the tail end of 2022 that their friendship really blossomed.

Selena, Brooklyn and Nicola hang out all the time. Picture: Selena Gomez/Instagram

Selena and Nicola have been inseperable. Picture: Selena Gomez/Instagram

The 28-year-old heiress told Cosmopolitan: "I had met her once in passing a few years ago, and then we all went to this event in September, the Academy Gala. We just clicked and had the best time.

"And then we became super, super close," Nicola said, "I feel like she’s my soul sister. I love her so much."

Pictures of the trio's luxurious trips and cosy nights can be seen all over Instagram, they spent New Year together, vacationed in Mexico and had a selfie-taking session on a yacht!

