Second Victim Has Died Following The Brixton Academy Crush

By Savannah Roberts

A second fatality has been confirmed after a crush in the crowd at London's Brixton O2 Academy.

A security guard has become the second person to die as a result of the crush that unfolded last week at an Asake concert at the O2 Academy Brixton.

On Thursday (December 15), the Afro-pop singer cut their performance short as a "large number of people" tried to force their way inside, the Met Police confirmed.

Gaby Hutchinson, 23, was working as a contracted security provider at the event and died in hospital on Monday morning due to the injuries sustained during the concert.

Chief Superintendent Colin Wingrove confirmed the news with a statement: "It is devastating news that a second person has lost their life following the events on Thursday. I wish to express my heartfelt condolences to Gabrielle’s family at this unimaginably difficult time.”

Gaby Hutchinson has been named as another death. Picture: Alamy

Rebecca Ikumelo was the first victim of the accident. Picture: Alamy

The victim's girlfriend, Phoebie Turley, honoured their memory with a social media post: “My absolute world. I love you with my entire heart and soul."

Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, was the first victim of the crush and passed away in hospital on Saturday morning (December 17). The mother of two would regularly post TikTok videos about parenting her autistic child and was a nursing graduate.

A third victim, a 21-year-old woman, remains in critical care following the accident.

The Met revealed in a press release on Monday that Rebecca, Gaby, and the unnamed woman in critical condition, all sustained their injuries in the foyer of the 5,000 capacity venue.

The statement went on to detail that detectives are "working hard to establish exactly what happened on Thursday night".

The Specialist Crime Command are reviewing CCTV and phone footage from the concert and speaking to witnesses as part of their investigation.

Asake published a heartfelt statement following the news of the incident's first death, he wrote: “I am devastated by the news that Rebecca Ikumelo who was in a critical condition since Thursday has sadly passed away.

"My sincerest condolences to her loved ones at this time. Let us please keep her family in our prayers. I have spoken to them and will continue to do so," the statement read, "I am overwhelmed with grief and could never have imagined anything like this happening."

