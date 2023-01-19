Vote For The BRITs 2023 Best Pop/R&B Act On TikTok

How to vote for the BRITs Best Pop/R&B Act. Picture: Global

By Savannah Roberts

Here's how you can cast your vote for the Best Pop/R&B act at the 2023 BRIT Awards.

The BRIT Awards are just around the corner, with everyone getting excited for one of the biggest nights in the music industry!

The nominations were announced on January 12, with the likes of Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Stormzy and more being unveiled as in the running for the coveted awards.

Music lovers get excited to have your say because the TikTok public vote is returning to the BRITs, here's how you can submit your choice for the Pop/R&B Act.

The musicians in the running for the award are; Cat Burns, Charli XCX, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles and Sam Smith!

You can vote for the 2023 BRITs on TikTok. Picture: Getty

Cat Burns is one of the 5 nominated Pop/R&B acts. Picture: Getty

Fans can cast their votes through Global Player and via the dedicated TikTok voting hub from January 19 to February 2 – the voting window will close at midday GMT.

And it gets better, you can vote up to ten times every single day and have your say on what artist you think should take the Pop/R&B trophy home!

Vote counts will reset every day at midnight GMT within the voting window, ready for users to cast another 10 votes per category. Any registered TikTok user is eligible to vote globally.

You can watch The BRIT Awards live on ITV on February 11th 2023.

