BRIT Awards 2026 red carpet - All the best looks

Rosalía, Alex Warren, December 10 & more on The BRITs 2026 red carpet
28 February 2026, 17:21 | Updated: 28 February 2026, 17:55
All the best looks on The BRITs red carpet this year.
The BRITs are back and better than ever. Returning to a Saturday night all your favourite artists and celebs are set for big night of celebrating music.
Before the likes of Harry Styles, RAYE and HUNTR/X take to the Manchester Co-op Arena Live stage they - along with many other stars - are walking the red carpet.
Our very own Sian Welby has set the standard for tonight dressed in a striking corseted dress that looks straight off of Margot Robbie’s Wuthering Heights press tour.
Here’s a look at who else is dressed to the nines on The BRIT Awards 2026 red carpet…
Rosalía
December 10
Toni Laites
Cach Mercer
Angry Ginge
WizTheMc
Alex Warren
Sian Welby
Ashley Roberts
