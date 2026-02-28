Live

Rosalía, Alex Warren, December 10 & more on The BRITs 2026 red carpet

28 February 2026, 17:21 | Updated: 28 February 2026, 17:55

BRIT Awards 2026 red carpet - All the best looks
BRIT Awards 2026 red carpet - All the best looks. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

All the best looks on The BRITs red carpet this year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The BRITs are back and better than ever. Returning to a Saturday night all your favourite artists and celebs are set for big night of celebrating music.

Before the likes of Harry Styles, RAYE and HUNTR/X take to the Manchester Co-op Arena Live stage they - along with many other stars - are walking the red carpet.

Our very own Sian Welby has set the standard for tonight dressed in a striking corseted dress that looks straight off of Margot Robbie’s Wuthering Heights press tour.

Here’s a look at who else is dressed to the nines on The BRIT Awards 2026 red carpet…

Rosalía

Rosalía on The BRITs red carpet
Rosalía on The BRITs red carpet. Picture: Getty

December 10

December 10 on The BRITs red carpet
December 10 on The BRITs red carpet. Picture: Getty

Toni Laites

Toni Lates on The BRITs red carpet
Toni Lates on The BRITs red carpet. Picture: Getty

Cach Mercer

Cach Mercer on The BRITs red carpet
Cach Mercer on The BRITs red carpet. Picture: Getty

Angry Ginge

Angry Ginge on The BRITs red carpet
Angry Ginge on The BRITs red carpet. Picture: Getty

WizTheMc

WizTheMc on The BRITs red carpet
WizTheMc on The BRITs red carpet. Picture: Getty

Alex Warren

Alex Warren on The BRITs red carpet
Alex Warren on The BRITs red carpet. Picture: Getty

Sian Welby

Sian Welby on The BRITs red carpet
Sian Welby on The BRITs red carpet. Picture: Getty

Ashley Roberts

Ashley Roberts on The BRITs red carpet
Ashley Roberts on The BRITs red carpet. Picture: Getty

This page is being updated live.

