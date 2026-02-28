Live

Rosalía, Alex Warren, December 10 & more on The BRITs 2026 red carpet

BRIT Awards 2026 red carpet - All the best looks. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

All the best looks on The BRITs red carpet this year.

The BRITs are back and better than ever. Returning to a Saturday night all your favourite artists and celebs are set for big night of celebrating music.

Before the likes of Harry Styles, RAYE and HUNTR/X take to the Manchester Co-op Arena Live stage they - along with many other stars - are walking the red carpet.

Our very own Sian Welby has set the standard for tonight dressed in a striking corseted dress that looks straight off of Margot Robbie’s Wuthering Heights press tour.

Here’s a look at who else is dressed to the nines on The BRIT Awards 2026 red carpet…

Rosalía

Rosalía on The BRITs red carpet. Picture: Getty

December 10

December 10 on The BRITs red carpet. Picture: Getty

Toni Laites

Toni Lates on The BRITs red carpet. Picture: Getty

Cach Mercer

Cach Mercer on The BRITs red carpet. Picture: Getty

Angry Ginge

Angry Ginge on The BRITs red carpet. Picture: Getty

WizTheMc

WizTheMc on The BRITs red carpet. Picture: Getty

Alex Warren

Alex Warren on The BRITs red carpet. Picture: Getty

Sian Welby

Sian Welby on The BRITs red carpet. Picture: Getty

Ashley Roberts

Ashley Roberts on The BRITs red carpet. Picture: Getty

This page is being updated live.

