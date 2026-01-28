Here's exactly what time Bridgerton season 4 Part 1 comes out

Bridgerton season 4 release time—here's what time it comes out on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Bridgerton season 4 Volume 1 will be released on Netflix on January 29th. Here's what time it will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

Dearest gentle reader, you already know what time it is... Bridgerton is back, Benedict and Sophie are front and center and we are SAT for another season in the Ton. But what time does Bridgerton season 4 part 1 come out on Netflix?

Following on from Colin and Penelope's season, season 4 is set to focus on Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and his relationship with maid Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha). After a brief romantic encounter at Violet Bridgerton's masquerade ball, Benedict sets his sights on the mysterious lady. Big problem though, he doesn't know who she is.

Bridgerton season 4 part 1 (the first four episodes!) will be released on Netflix worldwide on Thursday 29th January at midnight pacific time (PT). The new episodes will become available to stream at the corresponding time in your country.

Scroll down to find the handy list of Bridgerton season 4 release times across various time zones, and when the next episodes will be released.

What time does Bridgerton come out on Netflix?

Bridgerton season 4 focuses on Benedict and Sophie. Picture: Netflix

Bridgerton season 4 Part 1 release time: Here's when it comes out in your country

Bridgerton season 4 part 1 will drop on Netflix on Thursday 29th January at 12AM Pacific Time (PT). The exact time that it's released in your country will depend on where you live in the world and what time zone you live in.

For viewers in the UK, the episodes will become available to stream on Netflix at 8AM (GMT) on Thursday 29th January. For viewers across Europe, they will drop at 9AM (CET) on Thursday.

Here's a full list of release times for various other timezones:

United States (PT) - 12:00 AM

United States (ET) - 3:00 AM

Canada - 12:00 AM (Vancouver), 3:00 AM (Toronto)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 5:00 AM

United Kingdom (GMT) - 8:00 AM

Europe (CET) - 9:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town) - 10:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 1:30 PM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 3:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) - 4:00 PM

Hong Kong - 4:00 PM

Singapore - 4:00 PM

Australia - 4:00 PM (Perth), 7:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 5:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 9:00 PM

Benedict first meets the Lady in Silver at Violet's masquerade ball but he has no idea she is actually Sophie. Picture: Netflix

How many episodes are in Bridgerton season 4 part 1?

There are four episodes in part 1, dropping on January 29th. The episode titles are as follows:

'The Waltz' 'Time Transfixed' 'The Field Next to the Other Road' 'An Offer from a Gentleman'

The remaining final four episodes will drop on February 26th.

Bridgerton season 4 introduces Lady Araminta Gun and her daughters Rosamund and Posy. Picture: Netflix

What happens in Bridgerton season 4? Who does Benedict marry?

Benedict Bridgerton is the focus of the fourth season of Bridgerton, and it will introduce his love interest from the books, Sophie.

While his brothers Anthony and Colin, and sisters Daphne and Francesca are now happily married, Benedict is "loath to settle down" ...until he meets and falls in love with a masked Lady in Silver at his mother's masquerade ball.

Benedict sets out to find out her true identity, but he doesn't realise she's a lot closer to home than he imagined.

Sophie Baek (Bennett in the books, but her surname has been changed to reflect the Korean heritage of actress Yerin Ha) works as a maid for Araminta Gun, her step-mother and her two step-sisters Posy and Rosamund.

The synopsis continues: "When fate brings Benedict and Sophie back together, Benedict wrestles between the reality of his affection for this intriguing maid and the fantasy of the Lady in Silver — unaware that they are the same person. Will Benedict’s inability to see these women as one in the same derail the undeniable spark between him and Sophie? And can love truly conquer anything — even a cross-class connection forbidden by society?"

