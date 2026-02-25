Here's exactly what time Bridgerton season 4 Part 2 comes out

Bridgerton season 4 part 2 release time—what time does it come out on Netflix? Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Bridgerton season 4 Part 2 will be released on Netflix on February 26th. Here's what time it will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

Ready for the next instalment of Benophie? Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek's love story continues tomorrow but what time does Bridgerton season 4 part 2 come out on Netflix?

Part 2 will pick up exactly where episode 4 left us, with Benedict asking Sophie to be his mistress, Michaela Stirling arriving from Scotland and Violet Bridgerton having her garden tended to. Oh, and Julia Quinn has teased a devastating death, too.

Bridgerton season 4 part 2 (the final four episodes!) will be released on Netflix worldwide on Thursday 26th February at midnight pacific time (PT). The new episodes will become available to stream at the corresponding time in your country.

Scroll down to find the handy list of Bridgerton season 4 part 2 release times across various time zones, and when the episodes will be released.

What time does Bridgerton part 2 come out on Netflix?

Benedict and Sophie's love story continues in Bridgerton season 4 part 2. Picture: Netflix

Bridgerton season 4 Part 2 release time: Here's when it comes out in your country

Bridgerton season 4 part 2 will drop on Netflix on Thursday 26th February at 12AM Pacific Time (PT). The exact time that it's released in your country will depend on where you live in the world and what time zone you live in.

For viewers in the UK, the episodes will become available to stream on Netflix at 8AM (GMT) on Thursday 26th February. For viewers across Europe, they will drop at 9AM (CET) on Thursday.

Here's a full list of release times for various other timezones:

United States (PT) - 12:00 AM

United States (ET) - 3:00 AM

Canada - 12:00 AM (Vancouver), 3:00 AM (Toronto)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 5:00 AM

United Kingdom (GMT) - 8:00 AM

Europe (CET) - 9:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town) - 10:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 1:30 PM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 3:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) - 4:00 PM

Hong Kong - 4:00 PM

Singapore - 4:00 PM

Australia - 4:00 PM (Perth), 7:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 5:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 9:00 PM

Michaela's arrival in Bridgerton season 4 part 2 will ruffle Francesca's feathers. Picture: Netflix

How many episodes are in Bridgerton season 4 part 2?

There are four episodes in part 2, dropping on February 26th. The episode titles are as follows:

'Yes or No' 'The Passing Winter' 'The Beyond' 'Dance in the Country'

Season 4 contains eight episodes in total, bringing Benedict and Sophie's season to eight episodes — exactly the same as the previous three seasons.

Kate and Anthony return in Bridgerton season 4 part 2. Picture: Netflix

What happens in Bridgerton season 4 part 2?

Bridgerton season 4 episode 5 will pick up exactly where we left off. Based on the trailer, there's plenty of tension brewing between Benedict and Sophie after Benedict's popped the wrong big question—as well as plenty more romance between the two.

Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley's Anthony and Kate finally return from India with their son, Edmund. Michaela joins Francesca and John, Violet continues her romance with Lord Anderson and the Queen and Lady Danbury appear to come to an emotional head-to-head.

As previously mentioned, there's also hints that a death could be hitting the ton as several characters are dressed in what appears to be black mourning attire.

Oh, and Netflix have already teased Benedict and Sophie's bathtub scene... if you know, you know.

