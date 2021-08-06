Brad McClelland Reunites With Long-Lost Sister After Love Island Brought Them Together

6 August 2021, 10:43

Love Island's Brad McClelland shared his reunion with his younger sister on social media
Love Island's Brad McClelland shared his reunion with his younger sister on social media. Picture: ITV2/ITV
Brad McClelland has reconnected with his younger sister after she reached out when seeing him on Love Island.

Brad McClelland revealed that he reconnected with his younger sister after his stint on Love Island brought them together.

The 26-year-old had recently admitted that his sister reached out to him after seeing him on the show, following years of him searching for her on social media.

And now, Brad has shared the most heartwarming post of their reunion and fans are so happy to see them reconnecting!

Sharing a selfie of them smiling in the car, he wrote: “Spending the day with me little sister has been so nice [sic].”

Brad McClelland found his long-lost sister after appearing on Love Island
Brad McClelland found his long-lost sister after appearing on Love Island. Picture: @bradmcclell/Instagram

“She’s my absolute comfort and she doesn’t even know it! Ly [sic],” he added.

Many teary-eyed fans filled up the comments, with one writing: “You seem such a lovely person, I’m happy that you and your sister have connected, family first.”

“Aw this is lovely!”, wrote a second, while another commented on their resemblance, adding: “Wow you look alike.”

This comes after Brad joined Lorraine to open about his personal story.

Brad McClelland has reunited with his sister after she got in touch with him
Brad McClelland has reunited with his sister after she got in touch with him. Picture: ITV2
Brad McClelland and Lucinda Strafford rekindled their romance after leaving the villa
Brad McClelland and Lucinda Strafford rekindled their romance after leaving the villa. Picture: ITV2

He explained how he had tried for years to get in touch with his now-15-year-old half-sister, before revealing it was his Love Island that reunited them.

Brad told Ranvir Singh: “I'm one of six and my brothers and sisters are massive for me. I try to spend as much time as I can with them. To have another sibling is a massive thing.

"I always knew I had a younger sister, I tried to get in contact with her for years, searched for her on social media, all I had was her name. She reached out to me and I FaceTimed her a couple of days ago. The first time I’ve seen her face and spoken to her and heard her voice was literally just a couple of days ago."

He went on to add that his reunion with his little sis was the best thing to come out of his Love Island experience, adding: “If anything has come from my Love Island experience…. I found love in a different way. She's 15 and that's the first time I've ever seen her. It means the world to me."

