Boris Johnson Announces Manchester Will Move To 'Very High' Covid Alert Level Tier

Boris Johnson updated the nation on the latest Covid-19 measures. Picture: Getty / PA

Boris Johnson outlined the latest coronavirus rules for England in a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

The Prime Minister held a press conference this afternoon (20 October) to update the nation on the next steps in slowing the spread of coronavirus.

The conference comes one week after Boris Johnson announced the three-tier covid alert level system for local lockdowns of varying restrictions across England.

Since the tier system was introduced, leaders in Manchester weren't been able to agree a deal with Ministers in Parliament on the level in which the region should be placed.

Boris has now confirmed Greater Manchester and other areas’ local lockdown levels in his conference today.

What did Boris Johnson announce in the press conference today?

Boris Johnson announced the country’s latest measures in suppressing the spread of Covid-19, including putting Manchester into the 'very high' tier of local restrictions.

The PM explained: "Greater Manchester will move to the very high alert level... pubs and bars must close, different households cannot mix indoors or outdoors. We strongly advise against travel into and out of the area."

Betting shops, casinos, bingo halls, adult gaming centres and soft play areas must close too.

Regulations will be discussed in parliament on Thursday and will come into force at midnight that same day.

Mr Johnson added that he and local leaders spent the last 10 days trying to reach an agreement for Greater Manchester's restrictions, but they were unable to do so.

