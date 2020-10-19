Is Boris Johnson Making An Announcement Today?

19 October 2020, 12:34

Boris Johnson isn't making an announcement today (19 October)
Boris Johnson isn't making an announcement today (19 October). Picture: PA

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the new three-tier local lockdown system last week, but is he making an announcement today?

Boris Johnson outlined a string of changes in coronavirus rules for England last week, introducing the medium, high and very high covid-alert level tiers.

But days into the new system and the Prime Minister is facing pressure to implement a ‘circuit breaker’, a short-term national lockdown similar to the one the nation had from March to June earlier this year.

Can You Go Trick Or Treating For Halloween In 2020?

Amid growing pressure from MPs, the public is now waiting to see if the ‘circuit breaker’ will be enforced and there’s already anticipation for Boris to make another announcement.

Manchester is awaiting to find out which tier they will stay in
Manchester is awaiting to find out which tier they will stay in. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, people living in Manchester are waiting to find out which tier they will be put into after mayor Andy Burham and fellow leaders in Greater Manchester rejected the move to tier three.

Is Boris Johnson making an announcement today?

The Prime Minister is not making an announcement today (Monday 19 October) in the House of Commons nor in a televised address to the nation, something which usually takes place on a Monday.

Residents in Manchester are waiting to find the outcome of which tier they will be categorised as, but it is not known which minister will announce the decision.

Boris Johnson did say however he may need to “intervene” if local leaders don’t accept a move into tier three.

In regards to pressure for a “circuit breaker” the prime minister has rejected calls for the move, making it unlikely a short national lockdown will be announced any time soon.

