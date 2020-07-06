Boohoo ‘Facing Modern Slavery Investigation’ Following Claims Workers Are Paid £3.50 An Hour

6 July 2020, 16:27

Boohoo is being investigated.
Boohoo is being investigated. Picture: PA images

Boohoo is being investigated following claims workers are paid £3.50 an hour.

Boohoo is facing claims of 'modern slavery'.

The fashion giant has announced it will investigate one of its suppliers following reports that workers are being paid less than the minimum wage.

Kim Kardashian Slammed By ‘Poorly Paid' Ex-Employee After Reaching Billionaire Status

Boohoo is ‘facing modern slavery investigation’.
Boohoo is ‘facing modern slavery investigation’. Picture: Boohoo

The Sunday Times has claimed that staff at Jaswal Fashions in Leicester are earning as little as £3.50 an hour and working in unsafe conditions.

The publication sent an undercover reporter to the factory who was told to expect pay of between £3.50 and £4.00 an hour.

The national minimum wage for people over 25 is £8.72.

Boohoo have now released a statement and vowed to take 'immediate action'.

They said: "We are taking immediate action to thoroughly investigate how our garments were in their hands, will ensure that our suppliers immediately cease working with this company, and we will urgently review our relationship with any suppliers who have sub-contracted work to the manufacturer in question."

The National Crime Agency have also released a statement.

A spokesperson said: "Within the last few days NCA officers, along with Leicestershire Police and other partner agencies, attended a number of business premises in the Leicester area to assess concerns of modern slavery and human trafficking."

Boohoo was founded in 2006.

It's been reported the fashion company had sales in 2019 of £856.9m.

