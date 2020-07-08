Boohoo Dropped By Asos And Next Over Supply Factory Condition Allegations

Boohoo has been dropped by Asos and Next's websites. Picture: Boohoo/Facebook

Boohoo has been dropped from websites Asos and Next over allegations its suppliers’ factories are operating in unsafe conditions for workers.

Next, Asos, and Zalando have removed Boohoo clothes from their websites following a Sunday Times report claiming workers at their Leicester supply factory are paid just £3.50 an hour.

The report also claimed employees aren’t being offering protection from coronavirus, despite the city going into a local lockdown last week.

Boohoo has denied any responsibility, calling the reported conditions “totally unacceptable”.

They have also vowed to “thoroughly investigate the claims.”

The company, which also owns Nasty Gal and PrettyLittleThing, said in a statement: "We will not hesitate to immediately terminate relationships with any supplier who is found not to be acting within both the letter and spirit of our supplier code of conduct."

Next dropped Boohoo and its brands’ clothes from their website last week, while Asos and German retailer Zalando followed suit on Tuesday.

An undercover reporter for The Sunday Times claimed the factory in Leicester is operating without coronavirus safety guidelines in place, such as social distancing or additional hygiene measures.

Asos is among the online fashion sites to remove Boohoo and its brands' clothing. Picture: Getty

The reporter spent two days working at the factory, where they were apparently told to expect £3.50 an hour, despite minimum wage in Britain for those over 25 years old being £8.72 an hour.

The factory at the centre of the allegations displayed the sign Jaswal Fashions.

Boohoo claims the factory had not been one of its 'direct suppliers'.

They said: "We are currently trying to establish the identity of this company.

"We are taking immediate action to thoroughly investigate how our garments were in their hands, will ensure that our suppliers immediately cease working with this company, and we will urgently review our relationship with any suppliers who have subcontracted work to the manufacturer in question."

On Friday, Leicestershire police carried out routine visits at workplaces in the city, to ensure they are adhering to health and safety guidelines.

