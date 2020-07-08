Boohoo Dropped By Asos And Next Over Supply Factory Condition Allegations

8 July 2020, 10:37 | Updated: 8 July 2020, 10:48

Boohoo has been dropped by Asos and Next's websites
Boohoo has been dropped by Asos and Next's websites. Picture: Boohoo/Facebook

Boohoo has been dropped from websites Asos and Next over allegations its suppliers’ factories are operating in unsafe conditions for workers.

Next, Asos, and Zalando have removed Boohoo clothes from their websites following a Sunday Times report claiming workers at their Leicester supply factory are paid just £3.50 an hour.

The report also claimed employees aren’t being offering protection from coronavirus, despite the city going into a local lockdown last week.

Kylie Jenner's Latest Photoshop Fail Whilst On Luxury Holiday In Utah

Boohoo has denied any responsibility, calling the reported conditions “totally unacceptable”.

Posted by boohoo.com on Thursday, 2 January 2020

They have also vowed to “thoroughly investigate the claims.”

The company, which also owns Nasty Gal and PrettyLittleThing, said in a statement: "We will not hesitate to immediately terminate relationships with any supplier who is found not to be acting within both the letter and spirit of our supplier code of conduct."

Next dropped Boohoo and its brands’ clothes from their website last week, while Asos and German retailer Zalando followed suit on Tuesday.

An undercover reporter for The Sunday Times claimed the factory in Leicester is operating without coronavirus safety guidelines in place, such as social distancing or additional hygiene measures.

Asos is among the online fashion sites to remove Boohoo and its brands' clothing
Asos is among the online fashion sites to remove Boohoo and its brands' clothing. Picture: Getty

The reporter spent two days working at the factory, where they were apparently told to expect £3.50 an hour, despite minimum wage in Britain for those over 25 years old being £8.72 an hour.

The factory at the centre of the allegations displayed the sign Jaswal Fashions.

Boohoo claims the factory had not been one of its 'direct suppliers'.

They said: "We are currently trying to establish the identity of this company.

"We are taking immediate action to thoroughly investigate how our garments were in their hands, will ensure that our suppliers immediately cease working with this company, and we will urgently review our relationship with any suppliers who have subcontracted work to the manufacturer in question."

On Friday, Leicestershire police carried out routine visits at workplaces in the city, to ensure they are adhering to health and safety guidelines.

> Download Our App For All The Latest News

More News

See more More News

Rishi Sunak unveiled the job kickstart scheme for young people

Rishi Sunak Announces Kickstart Jobs Scheme To Create Thousands Of Jobs For Young People

Kylie Jenner hits back at fan claiming she's refusing to tag a Black owned business

Kylie Jenner Hits Back After Being 'Shamed' Into Tagging Black Owned Businesses

Jodie Comer faces criticism for 'dating a Republican'

Killing Eve's Jodie Comer Feels Wrath Of Twitter For 'Dating A Trump Supporter'

Little Mix told fans what they've been discussing in their WhatsApp group

Little Mix Reminisce ‘Happy Times’ In Their WhatsApp Group With Gorgeous Photo Of Leigh-Anne Pinnock
Zayn Malik and Rebecca Ferguson dated briefly in 2011.

Zayn Malik’s Ex-Girlfriend Rebecca Ferguson Sends Sweet Message To Pregnant Gigi Hadid

Zayn and Gigi Hadid closer than ever as they gear up to welcome first child

Zayn & Gigi Hadid 'Closer Than Ever' During Pregnancy As Baby Girl Due In September

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp sent a couple on a Cardboard Honeymoon

WATCH: Couple Send Cardboard Cutouts On Honeymoon After Flights Cancelled

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Michelle Visage spoke about how the LGBT community made her feel like she belonged

WATCH: Michelle Visage Shares Heart-Warming Memory Of First Meeting LGBT Community

TV & Film

Exclusive
Young T & Bugsey spoke about the importance of the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: Young T & Bugsey Explain Why All Lives Matter Is Problematic To #BlackLivesMatter

Exclusive
RAYE shared her support for #BlackLivesMatter protestors

WATCH: RAYE Praises "Mind-Blowing" Protesters Supporting #BlackLivesMatter Movement

Exclusive
KSI shared his thoughts about the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: KSI Admits He "Has To Work Twice As Hard As A White Person" During #BlackLivesMatter Movement
Exclusive
Niall Horan has sent Sam Fischer topless videos

WATCH: Sam Fischer And Niall Horan Send Each Other Topless Videos