Black Lives Matter Plaza: What Is The BLM Plaza And Where Is It Located?

The BLM Plaza was officially named on June 5. Picture: Getty/PA

Following the worldwide Black Lives Matter protests, a street in the US has been named after the movement, but what is the BLM Plaza and where is it located?

After the tragic killing of George Floyd in Minnesota, on May 25, activists have gathered worldwide to protest against the injustices in the black community and now a road has been named after the Black Lives Matter movement.

The plaza has received a lot of media attention and has become a monumental symbol in support of the anti-racism movement.

But what exactly is the BLM plaza and where is it?

The BLM Plaza sign was put up on 16th street. Picture: PA

What is the Black Lives Matter Plaza?

Following the protests in the US, Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser unveiled a two-block long mural painted on the street leading up to the White House, which read: “Black Lives Matter.”

The street sign in front of the White House was also changed to support the movement.

Mayor Bowser shared a video on Twitter of the renaming, writing: “The section of 16th street in front of the White House is now officially ‘Black Lives Matter Plaza’.

The mural was written in bright yellow paint and the purpose of its size is so that it can be seen from a distance, as she shared clips of it being visible from high up, from a bird's eye view.

Mayor Bowser revealed the BLM street mural. Picture: Getty

The section of 16th street in front of the White House is now officially “Black Lives Matter Plaza”. pic.twitter.com/bbJgAYE35b — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) June 5, 2020

Speaking to NBC Washington about the meaning behind the plaza and sign, she said: “We want to call attention today to making sure our nation is ore fair more just.

“And that black lives and that black humanity matter in our nation.”

Where is the Black Lives Matter plaza?

The plaza is located in the Downtown neighbourhood in Northwest Washington DC, just steps away from the White House.

