Black Lives Matter Mural Is Painted Outside Trump Tower In Manhattan

10 July 2020, 13:03

A new Black Lives Matter mural has been painted in New York
Picture: PA

New York has painted a mural outside of Trump Tower in Manhattan, in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

A huge Black Lives Matter mural has been painted on the street directly outside of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York.

New Yorkers started the bright yellow painting on Thursday, 9 June, which stretches across Fifth Avenue.

Black Lives Matter: 9 Ways You Can Donate Money And Support BLM In The UK

The monumental mural was authorised by Mayor Bill de Blasio earlier this month, and he even joined in to paint some of the mural with BLM activists.

President Donald Trump had initially criticised the idea of the painting, in a tweet, claiming it would be ‘denigrating’ the area.

The newest BLM mural has been painted in New York
Picture: PA

However, Mayor of New York City, Bill, responded to the comment and argued that they would be ‘uplifting’ Fifth Avenue instead.

He said: "President Trump said we would be denigrating the luxury of Fifth Avenue. Let me tell you: we're not denigrating anything, we are liberating Fifth Avenue, we are uplifting Fifth Avenue.

"Who built this city, who built this nation, and never got the acknowledgement, the recognition…

"When we say 'Black Lives Matter' there is no more American statement, there's no more patriotic statement because there is no America without Black America."

"We are acknowledging the truth in ourselves and in America. By saying 'Black lives matter' we are righting a wrong," he added.

This comes after an identical bright yellow BLM mural was painted on the street leading up to the White House, last month.

The street was also renamed ‘Black Lives Matter Plaza’ with an iconic street sign being placed in the Downtown neighbourhood in Northwest Washington DC, just a stone’s throw away from the White House.

