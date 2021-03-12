Billie Eilish At The Grammys 2021: Your Guide To Her Nominations, Performances & More

Billie Eilish is up for four Grammy awards this year. Picture: Getty/PA

Billie Eilish has been nominated for some awards at The Grammys 2021 and is also set to take the stage, so here’s everything we know from her nominations, to what she’ll perform as well as her existing Grammy wins.

Ever since the line-up for The Grammys 2021 was announced, fans have been buzzing to see some huge stars perform, including Harry Styles, Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish.

As we get ready to watch a serious amount of fan-favourites on March 14, one of the most-anticipated performers is 19-year-old Billie, who always shuts down every stage she’s on!

But what will the ‘Ocean Eyes’ star perform? How many Grammys has she been nominated for? And has she won any Grammys in the past?

Here’s your very own guide to all things Billie Eilish at The Grammys…

Billie Eilish’s Grammy nominations in 2021

Billie is nominated for four awards at the 2021 Grammys.

Here are her nominations:

Song of the Year for ‘Everything I Wanted’

Record of the Year for ‘Everything I Wanted’

Best Pop Solo Performance for ‘Everything I Wanted’

Best Song Written For Visual Media for 'No Time To Die’

Billie Eilish is nominated for four Grammys this year. Picture: Instagram

What will Billie Eilish perform at The Grammys?

In true Grammys style, they have kept tight-lipped about what all artists will perform on the night.

Saying that, a serious amount of fans have taken to social media to try and manifest which songs they want to see her sing, and the most popular choices seem to be ‘Everything I Wanted’ and ‘Bad Guy’ - we can’t wait to see what she picks!

Billie Eilish won five Grammys in 2020. Picture: PA

How many Grammys does Billie Eilish have?

Billie already has five Grammy awards, which she all won last year!

Her 2020 wins were as follows:

Best New Artist

Album of the Year for ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’

Best Pop Vocal Album for ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’

Record of the Year for ‘Bad Guy’

Song of the Year for ‘Bad Guy’

