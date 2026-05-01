EXCLUSIVE: Billie Eilish tells fans to 'run around' cinemas watching her concert film

1 May 2026, 08:56 | Updated: 1 May 2026, 10:36

Billie Eilish reveals the cinema etiquette she wants for her concert film
Billie Eilish reveals the cinema etiquette she wants for her concert film. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

"I'm sorry theatres!": Billie Eilish has explained EXACTLY how she wants her fans to watch her concert film 'Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D)' in cinemas.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Billie Eilish teamed up with legendary filmmaker James Cameron to create the concert film of a generation.

The pair joined their directorial genius to create Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D), an immersive experience of Billie's most recent tour, which will be enjoyed by fans in cinemas around the world.

To ensure the 3D experience matched - and in someways even exceeded - being at the concert IRL, James and his team actually invented two new cameras for the movie. So with expert videography and Billie's electric performance, how does one sit still in the cinema and enjoy it? Trick question - they don't!

Speaking to Capital, from the London premiere of Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D), Billie told us she wants fans singing, "screaming" and NOT sitting still in movie theatres this May.

Billie Eilish reveals the cinema etiquette for her concert film

"[I want] literally like the opposite of what you might think," she started to say. "I want singing along, I want screaming, I want standing up, I want running around. I'm sorry to the theatres."

She explained that she was "so excited" to see her fans react like that because she's seen them do it before.

"In the past, like when I put my album out, I had the music play in theatres - just the music - and my favourite part of that was like, I would see these videos, they would all go to the front - you know, in movie theatres they have that front area? And they would just mosh and like jump around and run around," she said.

Billie Eilish and James Cameron at the "Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour" UK Premiere - Arrivals
Billie Eilish and James Cameron at the "Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour" UK Premiere - Arrivals. Picture: Getty

She ended by saying: "So no sitting still. I mean, you can... but don't worry if you don't. Don't feel bad, that's good, we approve."

Directed by James Cameron and Billie Eilish, Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D) will be out in cinemas May 8, 2026.

Read more about Billie Eilish here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

MAFS Australia's Danny and Bec together.

MAFS Australia’s Danny reveals what he really thought of Bec's 'I love you' bombshell

TV & Film

MAFS Australia's David and Alissa.

MAFS Australia's David reveals the truth about Alissa's show edit

TV & Film

Exclusive
Billie Eilish reveals the exact moment she realised she was about to go on stage with Justin Bieber at Coachella

EXCLUSIVE: Billie Eilish reveals moment Justin Bieber Coachella surprise was almost spoiled

I'm A Celebrity's Adam Thomas at final and on podcast.

I'm A Celebrity's Adam Thomas breaks silence on explosive final in emotional podcast

TV & Film

MAFS Australia's Sam at Homestay and Gia and Chris.

MAFS Australia's Sam says Gia influenced his split with Chris

TV & Film

MAFS Australia Bec pictured during Homestay.

MAFS Australia's Bec reveals truth about her $3 million house seen in Homestays

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Gemma Collins returned to I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celeb's Gemma Collins reveals how she nearly QUIT the show again

TV & Film

Sekou is April’s Capital Buzz Artist

Sekou is April’s Capital Buzz Artist

Exclusive
Robyn breaks down every song on Sexistential | Making The Album

Robyn breaks down every song on Sexistential | Making The Album

Exclusive
Niall Horan reveals how he first met girlfriend Amelia Woolley

Niall Horan reveals how he first met girlfriend Amelia Woolley ahead of 'Dinner Party' release

Exclusive
Love Island's Scott and Leanne address if they've made their relationship official

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Scott and Leanne on whether they're official yet

Love Island

Exclusive
Love Island's Millie Court reveals truth of Lucinda's "baby voice"

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Millie reveals truth of Lucinda's "baby voice"

Love Island

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Heated Rivalry

Bridgerton

Stranger Things

The Kardashians

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits