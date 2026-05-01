EXCLUSIVE: Billie Eilish tells fans to 'run around' cinemas watching her concert film

Billie Eilish reveals the cinema etiquette she wants for her concert film. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

"I'm sorry theatres!": Billie Eilish has explained EXACTLY how she wants her fans to watch her concert film 'Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D)' in cinemas.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Billie Eilish teamed up with legendary filmmaker James Cameron to create the concert film of a generation.

The pair joined their directorial genius to create Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D), an immersive experience of Billie's most recent tour, which will be enjoyed by fans in cinemas around the world.

To ensure the 3D experience matched - and in someways even exceeded - being at the concert IRL, James and his team actually invented two new cameras for the movie. So with expert videography and Billie's electric performance, how does one sit still in the cinema and enjoy it? Trick question - they don't!

Speaking to Capital, from the London premiere of Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D), Billie told us she wants fans singing, "screaming" and NOT sitting still in movie theatres this May.

Billie Eilish reveals the cinema etiquette for her concert film

"[I want] literally like the opposite of what you might think," she started to say. "I want singing along, I want screaming, I want standing up, I want running around. I'm sorry to the theatres."

She explained that she was "so excited" to see her fans react like that because she's seen them do it before.

"In the past, like when I put my album out, I had the music play in theatres - just the music - and my favourite part of that was like, I would see these videos, they would all go to the front - you know, in movie theatres they have that front area? And they would just mosh and like jump around and run around," she said.

Billie Eilish and James Cameron at the "Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour" UK Premiere - Arrivals. Picture: Getty

She ended by saying: "So no sitting still. I mean, you can... but don't worry if you don't. Don't feel bad, that's good, we approve."

Directed by James Cameron and Billie Eilish, Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D) will be out in cinemas May 8, 2026.

Read more about Billie Eilish here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.