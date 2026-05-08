Is Billie Eilish dating Nat Wolff? Her boyfriend's age, career and how they met

8 May 2026, 12:21

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff went red carpet official
Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff went red carpet official. Picture: Getty / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Here's everything you need to know about Billie Eilish's boyfriend Nat Wolff including how old he is and how they met.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Billie Eilish first gave viewers a rare insight into her love life in her Apple TV documentary, The World’s A Little Blurry, in 2020 and fans have been keen to know more ever since.

Opening up about her very private relationship with rapper Brandon Quentin Adams, aka Q, the ‘Ocean Eyes’ singer got candid about why they broke up after dating for less than a year.

Following a year-long romance with actor Matthew Tyler Vorce, the 21-year-old 'What Was I Made For' singer dated The Neighbourhood's Jesse Rutherford from 2022 until 2023.

Then, in the summer of 2025, Billie and Paper Towns actor Nat Wolff were spotted kissing in Italy, which appeared to confirm months of dating rumours.

Fast forward to 2026, and at the LA premier of Billie's concert film, Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour Live in 3D, the pair made their first official red carpet appearance as a couple!

But who is Nat Wolff and how did he and Billie meet? Here's what we know...

Who is Billie Eilish's boyfriend?

Nat Wolff and Billie Eilish attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount Pictures&squot; "Billie Eilish: Hit Me Hard and Soft - The Tour Live in 3D"
Nat Wolff and Billie Eilish attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount Pictures' "Billie Eilish: Hit Me Hard and Soft - The Tour Live in 3D". Picture: Getty

How old is Nat Wolff?

Born in 1994, December 17, Nat Wolff is 31 years old.

He is seven years older than Billie Eilish who was born in 2001, December 18.

How did Nat Wolff and Billie Eilish meet?

Nat and Billie have a classic friends-to-lovers story, as Nat's brother Alex revealed how they met at an Oscars after party and became fast friends.

On how they bonded, he told Variety: "Billie and me and my brother, we all have Tourette’s. And I think we all have bonded over that. Even when I saw Billie on interviews, I said, ‘Oh, she’s one of us.'"

After that Billie, Nat & Alex were often spotted together and even documented going to Coachella together in 2024 and Nat went on to star on Billie's 'CHIHIRO' music video.

Dating rumours didn't emerge until 2025 when it was reported to Page Six that Nat and Billie were "very affectionate" while bar hopping at gay bars in New York City after they were seen leaving the iHeart Music Video awards together earlier that month.

However a source close to Billie insisted the two were "nothing more" than "close friends", adding: "Billie is affectionate with all of her friends."

Later pictures published by Deuxmoi, saw Billie and Nat sharing kisses in Italy, seemingly confirming their romance.

What films and TV shows has Nat Wolff been in?

Nat Wolff started his public career in 2007 on Nickelodeon with the show The Naked Brothers Band which followed his band of the same name, which he formed with his younger brother Alex Wolff.

They still perform together to this day but now under the name Nat & Alex Wolff. They even opened Billie's 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' tour in Autumn 2024.

Outside of music, Nat has been acting and is best known for his role in Paper Towns playing opposite to Cara Delevingne, and his appearance in The Fault In Our Stars.

The Naked Brothers Band in 2011
The Naked Brothers Band in 2011. Picture: Alamy

Read more about Billie Eilish here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

MAFS Australia's Danny apologises to viewers after damning unseen footage is revealed

MAFS Australia's Danny says he hates himself after damning unseen footage is revealed

TV & Film

Zoë Kravitz slams Hulu over “tacky” Harry Styles joke following engagement reports

Zoë Kravitz calls out Hulu over “tacky” Harry Styles joke following engagement reports

MAFS Australia's Bec made bombshell confession about her friendship with Gia after the final Dinner Party

MAFS Australia's Gia "sick" over savage unseen footage of Bec at the final Dinner Party

TV & Film

MAFS Australia's Scott read a letter to Gia at the final Dinner Party

MAFS Australia's Gia reveals 'real reason' she lied about flying home to see her daughter

TV & Film

KJ Apa has slammed Mr. Fantasy for 'stealing his image' in a scathing video

KJ Apa slams Mr. Fantasy for 'stealing his image' amid music video controversy

Gia Fleur and Scott McCristal married on MAFS Australia 2026.

Are MAFS Australia's Gia and Scott still together?

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Arthur Hill is May’s Capital Buzz Artist

Arthur Hill is May's Capital Buzz Artist

Exclusive
Billie Eilish reveals the exact moment she realised she was about to go on stage with Justin Bieber at Coachella

EXCLUSIVE: Billie Eilish reveals moment Justin Bieber Coachella surprise was almost spoiled

Exclusive
Gemma Collins returned to I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celeb's Gemma Collins reveals how she nearly QUIT the show again

TV & Film

Sekou is April’s Capital Buzz Artist

Sekou is April’s Capital Buzz Artist

Exclusive
Robyn breaks down every song on Sexistential | Making The Album

Robyn breaks down every song on Sexistential | Making The Album

Exclusive
Niall Horan reveals how he first met girlfriend Amelia Woolley

Niall Horan reveals how he first met girlfriend Amelia Woolley ahead of 'Dinner Party' release

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Heated Rivalry

Bridgerton

Stranger Things

The Kardashians

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits