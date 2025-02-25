Who is Ms. Whitman? Bhad Bhabie's Alabama Barker diss track and feud explained

25 February 2025, 13:27 | Updated: 25 February 2025, 16:00

Who is Ms. Whitman? Bhad Bhabie's Alabama Barker diss track and feud explained. Picture: B.H.A.D. Music, @alabamaluellabarker
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Bhad Bhabie has released a second Alabama Barker diss track and her 'Ms. Whitman' lyrics are pretty wild.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

If you've seen Bhad Bhabie's viral 'Ms. Whitman' video, you may be wondering why she's released an Alabama Barker diss track. Well, the two stars have been in an ongoing messy feud, so we're here to break down it all down for you.

Today (Feb 25), Bhad Bhabie released her new song 'Ms. Whitman' and the music video quickly racked up hundreds of thousands of views. 'Ms. Whitman' is the latest instalment in Bhad Bhabie's beef with influencer Alabama Barker who is Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker's daughter. It takes shots both at Alabama and her family at large.

First, Bhad Bhabie double down on claims that Alabama slept with Tyga and had an abortion (She f----d on Tyga and killin' babies, I seen the sonogram). Bhad Bhabie then takes aim at Alabama's stepmother Kourtney Kardashian: Your stepmom burnt out, why she took her sister's second-hand?

If that weren't explicit enough, Bhad Bhabie raps: Damn, Alabama, you a tramp, Alabama.

So how did this all start and who is Ms. Whitman?

Bhad Bhabie claims Alabama Barker was pregnant with Tyga's baby

Why are Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker in a feud?

The beef between Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker started in December 2024 when Bhad Bhabie took to Instagram to accuse Alabama of trying to steal her boyfriend Le Vaughn. Alabama denied the allegations by commenting "ew" on a Shade Room post. Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn have since split but her feud with Alabama has kept going.

In January, Bhad Bhabie released her first Alabama Barker diss track called 'Over Cooked'. In the song, Bhad Bhabie accused Alabama of trying to steal her baby daddy again. She also claimed that Alabama slept with Tyga and got pregnant. On Instagram Live, Bhad Bhabie later said that Alabama had had an abortion.

When asked if she had ever messed with Tyga on TikTok, Alabama replied "absolutely not". She then released her own diss track called 'Cry Bhabie' in which she accuses Bhad Bhabie of taking drugs. She raps: The pills got you higher, turned you to a liar / You must be TMZ, b----, don't make me call lil' Tyga.

'Ms. Whitman' is Bhad Bhabie's response to 'Cry Bhabie'.

Bhad Bhabie has released an Alabama Barker diss track called 'Ms. Whitman'
Bhad Bhabie has released an Alabama Barker diss track called 'Ms. Whitman'. Picture: Getty

Who is Ms. Whitman?

Ms. Whitman is a reference to the character Alabama Whitman from the beloved 1993 film True Romance. Alabama Barker was actually named after Alabama Whitman because her dad Travis Barker was such a fan of the movie.

Alabama is yet to respond directly to the diss track but, shortly after the story came out, she posted an Instagram story with Mariah Carey's 'Obsessed' playing. She also shared a pic of her recording something in the studio.

Shortly before 'Ms. Whitman' came out, Alabama took to TikTok to write: "Anyways who's ready for pt2?".

So it looks like this feud is far from over.

